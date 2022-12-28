Read full article on original website
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling come-from-behind Holiday Bowl win
San Diego, Calif. - The Holiday Bowl's history showed up once again Wednesday night in San Diego as yet another game in this bowl's history came down to the final moments. For Oregon, it was its third bowl win at the Holiday Bowl and second in dramatic fashion. Just like...
kezi.com
Nix-to-Cota TD connection caps off Oregon's comeback win in Holiday Bowl
SAN DIEGO, Cali--- A touchdown connection from Bo Nix to Medford native Chase Cota, with 19 seconds left in the 2022 Holiday Bowl, ensured No. 15 Oregon's 28-27 win over North Carolina on Wednesday. The win caps off a 10-win season in Dan Lanning's first year as the Oregon head...
Holiday Bowl win sends Oregon into offseason with much needed momentum
The 2022 Oregon Duck Football season ended in San Diego with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the ACC Coastal Division Champion North Carolina Tar Heels. The 1-point win by the Ducks gave head coach Dan Lanning Oregon's 13th ten-win season in program history, and he became just the second Oregon coach in program history to secure a bowl win in his first season at the helm.
Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough returning to Texas Tech in 2023; Red Raiders play Ducks in Week 2
Oregon will face its former starting quarterback in 2023. Tyler Shough, who started for UO in 2020 and has spent the past two seasons at Texas Tech, announced he’ll be returning to the Red Raiders for his senior season. Texas Tech hosts Oregon on Sept. 9. “Based on where...
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
Bo Nix just wrapped up one of the best QB seasons in Oregon history
Bo Nix will be back at Oregon in 2023. His late game heroics in San Diego send he and the Ducks into the offseason on a positive note and with him as a prospective Hesiman Trophy candidate. Wednesday night's come-from-behind conclusion, which included two Nix touchdown passes over the final...
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory
North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch
Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kezi.com
Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him
ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
kezi.com
From Texas to Oregon, a rough and lengthy trip thanks to holiday flight cancellations
EUGENE, Ore. -- All Anna Baird wanted was to come to Eugene to see her family. Unfortunately, her flight from Texas was redirected and she ended up on quite the adventure. Baird is a mechanical engineer who recently got a job in Texas. She had saved up to get a flight, and was originally scheduled to leave Dallas on December 21. That flight was canceled 45 minutes before boarding.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
KTVZ
First total ear canal removal surgery performed on Ella the pig at OSU veterinary hospital
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Doctors at Oregon State University’s veterinary hospital performed the first known total ear canal ablation surgery on a pig this week, in consultation with a human ear doctor who previously operated on the lead veterinary surgeon’s ear. Following her operation on Monday, 3-year-old...
earnthenecklace.com
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
kezi.com
How ‘a bunch of kids and people the state gave up on’ rid slavery from Oregon’s constitution
Willamette University Professor Melissa Buis Michaux was supposed to be at an election night party, but decided to skip it when the results started to roll in. “I felt so nervous I stayed at home,” she said. Her former students Niki Kates and Riley Burton watched eagerly online from...
beachconnection.net
Ocean is Close at Classic Rental Above Deserted Oregon Coast Locale
(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A dash of refined and sleek, a good helping of downhome beach cabin, and a pinch of historic vibe coupled with rustic, such a place on the Oregon coast would be a find – especially if it were oceanfront. With a blend of classic and modern touches, imagine it sleeps 10: that's one heckuva beautiful spot to have a family reunion or large group of some sort. (Courtesy photo)
kezi.com
Second round of leaf pick-up in Eugene to begin
EUGENE, Ore. – The second round of leaf season will begin in Eugene on Friday, according to Eugene Public Works. Officials say Eugene residents who still have leaves to pick up should put them curbside starting Friday, December 30. After that, the second and final round of leaf collection will begin on Tuesday, January 3 and last through Friday, January 20, according to public works officials. Eugene Public Works says crews will work to pick up leaves on all public streets.
kezi.com
Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
kezi.com
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
