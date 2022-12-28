ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs’ 4-game win streak

By JACK MAGRUDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y77Rs_0jwD2woo00
1 of 8

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, Connor Ingram made 28 saves and Jacob Chychrun had three assists to reach 102 for his career. The Coyotes have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena since returning from a 14-game, 33-day trip.

“It feels great,” Carcone said. “Obviously, scoring a goal is the best thing you can do. The communication out there is unbelievable. They made it easy on me. I had a lot of energy. A little bit of nerves, which I think helped. Felt fresh.”

Evan Rodrigues, Cole Makar and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who have lost three straight to Arizona for the first time in nine seasons. Colorado is 6-3-1 since forward Nathan MacKinnon went out with an upper-body injury Dec. 5.

“Our checking game wasn’t good from the get-go,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “The urgency in our game didn’t pick up until the third period, and then it is too late.”

Schmaltz scored on a power play at 5:59 of the second period for a 3-1 lead.

Carcone put the puck into an open side after a pass from Crouse for a 5-2 lead four minutes into the third period. Carcone, who was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League following an injury to Matias Maccelli, led the AHL with 42 points (16 goals) in 27 games.

“’Everybody in the building knows he has talent,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “It’s a matter of can he play a consistent, turnover-free game. That’s what separated him from the NHL. He has improved as a player in the last year and a half. I’m happy for him. He will have a chance to show his improvement. We’ll give him the opportunity.”

Keller scored into an empty net in the final minute. Schmaltz has a six-game points streak and has 12 points in his last nine games.

Alexandar Georgiev had 27 saves for the Avalanche.

NOTES

Maccell is expected to miss six weeks after suffering a lower-body injury early in the first period of in a 2-1 victory shootout over Los Angeles on Friday night. Maccelli leads NHL rookies with 19 assists and has 22 points, second to Seattle’s Matty Beniers (25). Carcone replaced Macelli on the second line, skating with Crouse and Nick Bjugstad. ... McKinnon (upper body) could return by Jan. 1, coach Jared Bednar told a Denver radio station. MacKinnon, who has missed the last 10 games, had 34 points (8 goals, 26 assists) in 23 games before suffering the injury in a 5-3 loss at Philadelphia on Dec 5. … Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano played after missing two games with an upper body injury.

Avalanche: Host Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Coyotes: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP--NHL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
BUFFALO, NY
The Longmont Leader

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Senators come back to win in OT, end Capitals' win streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex DeBrincat tied the game and scored in overtime to help the Ottawa Senators snap the Capitals’ five game winning streak, beating Washington 4-3 Thursday night. Tim Stutzle scored with 15.3 seconds remaining in the second period to start Ottawa’s comeback from a two-goal deficit. DeBrincat tied the score with 5:43 left in regulation and won it 1:31 into 3-on-3 OT. “I thought we played well,” said DeBrincat, a 41-goal scorer last season with Chicago who now has 13 through 35 games with the Senators. “They’re a good team. They’ve been on a hot streak right now, and we did a good job of shutting them down for the most part.” Cam Talbot bounced back from allowing two goals on the first eight shots he faced to make 22 saves. Rookie defenseman Jake Sanderson also scored to help the Senators win a second game in a row.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic thought his improbable tying basket in the final second of regulation actually won the game. No biggie. The Dallas superstar just set the table for a triple-double unlike the NBA has ever seen. Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime, as the Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. After grabbing the loose ball on a rebound and shooting the 11-foot jumper in one motion, the 23-year-old danced around while waving his arms as the thinned-out crowd expecting a loss celebrated wildly.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Bruins Year in Review 2022: Eventful 12 months set stage for promising 2023

The Boston Bruins had a very eventful year in 2022. It included them getting bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a dramatic Game 7, hiring a new head coach, seeing the return of a franchise icon and beginning the new 2022-23 season in historic fashion. But that's just a sampling of the notable events from the past 12 months.
NBC Sports

Wright earns upgraded defensive player of the game belt

The Wizards put together an all-around team victory Wednesday night against the Suns, though one individual accolade was especially memorable. The Wizards started a new tradition this season, where after every game, one player is rewarded with a Defensive Player of the Game belt. The winner on one night is determined by the last game's belt holder based on their defensive effort.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy