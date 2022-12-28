ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 8

Melanie Moldero
2d ago

Lake stated even before she lost that if told she lost, she would fight the outcome. Talk about a sore loser! Seriously lady, GO AWAY ALREADY!

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona

Republicans are expressing doubts about the future in Arizona for Kari Lake, the Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate who has nearly exhausted her long-shot legal challenge to last month’s election. Lake has dug into unproven claims of misconduct and voter disenfranchisement since her loss to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D), most...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Appeals Dismissal of Arizona Election Lawsuit

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican nominee for governor, is appealing a Maricopa County judge’s dismissal of her lawsuit challenging her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, who is currently serving as secretary of state. In a notice of appeal filed Tuesday, Lake asked the Arizona Superior Court to reconsider all...
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall

(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs taps new DCS director

PHOENIX — Changes are coming to Arizona's Department of Child Safety after Governor-elect Katie Hobbs announced a new director for the agency. Matthew Stewart will become the agency's first Black director and the fourth person to head the agency. DCS was created in 2014 to replace Child Protective Services which was shut down after years of systemic failures.
PHOENIX, AZ
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency

ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29

Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names directors for 6 more state agencies

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued filling out her cabinet Wednesday by naming directors for six environmental and natural resources agencies. Karen Peters, a lawyer with decades of experience in environmental and water law and policy, will take over as head the Department of Environmental Quality, a job held by Misael Cabrera since 2015.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
PHOENIX, AZ
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1079M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy