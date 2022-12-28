Read full article on original website
Melanie Moldero
2d ago
Lake stated even before she lost that if told she lost, she would fight the outcome. Talk about a sore loser! Seriously lady, GO AWAY ALREADY!
Kari Lake Says She Would Have Been Graceful if She'd Lost Arizona Election
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate did lose her gubernatorial midterm race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but is fighting the results through the court.
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
Republicans are expressing doubts about the future in Arizona for Kari Lake, the Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate who has nearly exhausted her long-shot legal challenge to last month’s election. Lake has dug into unproven claims of misconduct and voter disenfranchisement since her loss to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D), most...
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem still want to outlaw machines to tabulate votes in Arizona
Losing Republican candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are still attempting to outlaw the use of machines to tabulate votes in Arizona. Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem reiterated their claims made before a trial judge that tabulation machines are not secure. Their plea to...
Kari Lake Appeals Dismissal of Arizona Election Lawsuit
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican nominee for governor, is appealing a Maricopa County judge’s dismissal of her lawsuit challenging her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, who is currently serving as secretary of state. In a notice of appeal filed Tuesday, Lake asked the Arizona Superior Court to reconsider all...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Appeal to Overturn Arizona Governor Election
Lake is seeking to appeal her case before Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is inaugurated next week.
Judge releases recount results of 3 statewide races; including contested Arizona AG race
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
PHOENIX — (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall
(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs taps new DCS director
PHOENIX — Changes are coming to Arizona's Department of Child Safety after Governor-elect Katie Hobbs announced a new director for the agency. Matthew Stewart will become the agency's first Black director and the fourth person to head the agency. DCS was created in 2014 to replace Child Protective Services which was shut down after years of systemic failures.
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to leave politics behind - for paint
PHOENIX - When people think of Russell "Rusty" Bowers, they probably picture him in the Arizona House of Representatives. "I’m currently a member and a speaker for a glorious, what, five more days?" Bowers said. But at the core of his soul, as he thumbs through years of sketchbooks,...
Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency
ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29
Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names directors for 6 more state agencies
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued filling out her cabinet Wednesday by naming directors for six environmental and natural resources agencies. Karen Peters, a lawyer with decades of experience in environmental and water law and policy, will take over as head the Department of Environmental Quality, a job held by Misael Cabrera since 2015.
Kari Lake deletes tweet against judge who dismissed her election lawsuit
Failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake deleted a tweet accusing an Arizona judge of being biased after he dismissed a lawsuit challenging her loss to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the midterm elections.
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Arizona's governor-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County filed for sanctions against failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after Lake filed "frivolous" lawsuits against both parties following her election loss.
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
