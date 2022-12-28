ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Southwest cancellations leave fliers frustrated at Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport

By Laura Laughead
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuYrW_0jwD0sMK00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Thousands of flights coast to coast were cancelled this holiday weekend, one of the busiest travel times of the year, with Southwest Airlines responsible for most of them.

The cancellations have now sparked an investigation by the Department of Transportation and left fliers frustrated and even furious, including ones at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport.

A spokesperson for the airport said Southwest cancelled 10 departing flights from Birmingham Tuesday, as well as a similar number of arriving flights, warning there could be more later this week.

“It’s ridiculous that you would leave so many people stranded during the holiday season … Some people literally wait all year for these moments to see their families, and now they’re being robbed of that,” said Southwest passenger Willie Allen at the airport.

Allen is from D.C. and has been stuck in Birmingham since Christmas Eve.

“I wasn’t able to go where I was supposed to go for Christmas, and now, it’s looking like I’m not gonna be where I’m supposed to be for New Year’s either,” Allen said.

On Tuesday, Southwest cancelled more than 2,600 flights nationwide according to Flight Aware, blaming the winter storm and subsequent operational failures.

Sawyerville residents struggling with water issues

The airline released this statement in response, saying in part quote:

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable. And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning. We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.”

For many customers, they felt that statement didn’t cut it.

“It’s really frustrating because their phonelines are down, the website is down, so we had to drive from Clanton [Alabama] over here in order to even speak to someone,” Southwest passenger Megan Lawrence said.

Lawrence, a healthcare worker from San Antonio, TX, was supposed to fly back home Thursday for work, but her flight has already been cancelled.

“They gave us a voucher and pretty much told us there’s nothing they can do until the first [of January] … We’ve flown Southwest for years, and this has never happened,” Lawrence said.

She ended up booking a new airline, like Patrick Guarino from Hoover who said he spent 29 hours stranded at the Dallas Love Field Airport last week trying to get to San Diego, CA, and then had his return flight cancelled.

“I was supposed to work today. I’m just now getting home, so I missed a day, so I got to take a day’s vacation because [Southwest] burned it … ‘I’m sorry’ is not enough. They need to compensate us some other way,” Guarino said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Southwest cancellation chaos continues for travelers headed to Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Southwest customers traveling to and from Birmingham say they are cutting ties with the airline as it continues to cut flights. On Thursday, Flight Aware reported another 2,300 Southwest flights grounded nationwide by the airline as it strives to catch up from a system meltdown it attributes to an outdated scheduling […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store

Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours

Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Burst pipe forces evacuation of Birmingham ATC tower

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An early-morning water pipe burst caused Birmingham’s air traffic control tower to be evacuated. Kim Hunt, with the Birmingham Airport Authority, confirmed the tower remains evacuated as of 8:00 a.m. for ATC controllers. Hunt added that Atlanta currently has control of ATC operations and said there is no known impact to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvxu.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Water boil advisory in effect during Reform water crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about water troubles facing one West Alabama town. Most residents in Reform lost running water after pipes froze, causing leaks within the water system. A boil notice is effect right now. This comes as some folks go from having no water at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Beware of merging lanes and delays during road construction

If you go through the intersection of McFarland Blvd and University Blvd in Tuscaloosa you need to be aware of some changes. Some lanes are currently closed to accommodate heavy equipment in the area. Drivers can no longer turn left onto McFarland Blvd from University Blvd, leaving drivers to pass the intersection, make a U-turn, and then merge onto on ramp heading East on McFarland.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham homicides reach record high in decades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Birmingham seeks relief from gun violence after experiencing a record-breaking number of homicides this year. Local law enforcement says the numbers they’ve seen are extremely alarming. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says we’ve seen over 144 homicides in total this year — 134 criminal and 10 justifiable. He says […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Popculture

Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87

Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Alabama Theatre turns 95, sold 41,313 tickets over holiday season

On December 26th 1927, the ornate 2000+-seat theatre, also known as the “Showplace of the South,” debuted its first feature film. Earlier this week, the Alabama Theatre reported the results of its 2022 Holiday Film Series Presented by Regions Bank. Here were the results:. 41,313—tickets sold. 15,037—servings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Busted pipes continue to wreak havoc in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County resident Aaliyah Green is picking up the pieces after a burst pipe damaged almost everything in her apartment. IPM property management representatives tell WBRC that water has been restored to The Park Place Apartments, where Green lives. But many residents are still not happy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy