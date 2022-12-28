ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding package

Nine House Republicans broke from the GOP to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday, ignoring leadership’s recommendation to vote against the measure. The legislation passed in a 225-201-1 vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his final signature. The Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 68-29 vote on Thursday. […]
Washington Examiner

Trump fading in GOP stronghold, would lose to Cheney

Maybe Rep. Liz Cheney ought to take calls to run for president seriously. In Utah, won by former President Donald Trump in the last two elections, the Wyoming Republican is leading Trump in early 2024 primary consideration. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is first at 24.2%, followed by Cheney at 16.4%...
Daily Montanan

Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package

WASHINGTON — Any last hopes of resurrecting the expanded child tax credit as part of Congress’ massive spending package were dashed early Tuesday when the 4,155-page bill was released without a mention of the tax benefit. The temporary expanded child tax credit, part of a COVID-19 relief deal in 2021, allowed more low-income families, including […] The post Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

US Rep. Jackson voted against Democrats’ $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of US Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas District 13, announced today that he voted against Democrats’ $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus spending bill. Jackson said: “This bill is a slap in the face to my constituents who are sick of runaway spending and “woke” politics in Washington. It is nothing […]
The Maine Writer

Some of the Earmarks in the Newly Passed Omnibus Spending Bill

The Omnibus government spending plan is 4,155 pages long and provides funding through the fiscal year 2023. One of the many problems with this funding bill is that it was only released a few days ago, and many Congress members said they weren't able to completely read the bill before they voted on it.

