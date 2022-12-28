DELBARTON — The mayor of Delbarton, Elmer “Ray” Spence died last week, according to a statement released by the town. “It is with great sadness that the Town of Delbarton announces the passing of its Mayor, Elmer “Ray” Spence,” the statement released early Friday morning said. “Ray was a resident of Mingo County for over 60 years. Ray was an entrepreneur and local businessman. He served his first term as mayor from 1992-1996; then, in 2019, Ray again was elected mayor in a historic ‘write-in’ candidacy in which he narrowly won by six votes.”

DELBARTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO