ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

Peddler’s Village slates Fire and Frost Fun celebrations

Peddler’s Village in Lahaska will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music and a family-friendly scavenger hunt. An ice throne designed for photo ops will grace the Village Green.
LAHASKA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News to emcee Samaritan’s Celebration of Life Gala

Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News in Philadelphia will serve as emcee of Samaritan’s 2023 Celebration of Life Gala, presented by Holman Enterprises. Samaritan’s 2023 Gala will be held on February 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cherry Hill, N.J. This marks the return to an in-person format for the annual fundraising event, which celebrates Samaritan’s 40-plus years of providing quality, compassionate care to more than 11,000 families annually throughout Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Comfort Now brings the gift of heat to EHT family

With the cold of winter settling into the South Jersey region, Bob McAllister and the team at Comfort Now made one very special visit to assist a local family in need. On Wednesday, December 21st, McAllister arrived at the front door of Egg Harbor Township residents Liam and Amanda Healey to install a brand-new furnace. The news couldn’t have come at a better time, with bitter cold temperatures arriving just days later.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Weezer honors fan with cryptic billboard message in South Jersey

Rock music fans traveling through South Jersey may want to keep their eyes peeled for a larger-than-life message from a famous band. Weezer put up a billboard in Berlin, Camden County to congratulate a New Jersey resident on winning the pumpkin designing contest they hosted in October. MORE: Jazmine Sullivan,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Hidden City Philadelphia

Dynamic West Philly Church Receives National Preservation Award

Houses of worship in Philadelphia are often sold to real estate developers and demolished for new construction when congregations decrease and the cost of maintaining the buildings is insurmountable. Calvary United Methodist Church at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue is one rare exception. Rather than close its doors, the congregation opened them wider. In the process, they saved a 100-year-old Gothic gem and helped revitalize the community. In November, the National Trust for Historic Preservation selected Calvary United as one of nine national recipients to receive its coveted Trustees Emeritus Award for Historic Site Stewardship. The award is in recognition of the congregation’s preservation work, which has had a significant economic impact on nearby businesses due to the greatly increased numbers of visitors to the restored church.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thisislowermerion.com

Another Dozen Dandy Dining Spots – Main Line Restaurants You Should Know About

Volume 2, presented in “geographic” order, from Malvern to Bala Cynwyd. For your dining pleasure, we present five different restaurants with a variety of Asian styles, two places for Italian food, an Israeli restaurant, two good spots for brunch, some high-end fine dining (literally – it’s got a great river view) and a “saloon” with an excellent beer selection, and good bar food.
MALVERN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy