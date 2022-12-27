Read full article on original website
Related
Ledger Independent
Ky. Boys prep basketball scores-Tuesday
Titans Golden Gate Naples FL, Fla. 67, Lex. Bryan Station 61. Hopkins Co. Central 56, George Steinbrenner, Fla. 48. Pulaski Co. 67, Oviedo Master’s Academy, Fla. 41.
linknky.com
Thursday NKY HS hoops round-up: Simon Kenton boys best Henry Clay in AIT semifinals
The Simon Kenton Pioneers (9-3) took down the Henry Clay Blue Devils (7-4) in the semifinal game of the Ashland Invitational Tournament and will play 8th Region rival Collins (11-1) for the championship at 7 p.m., Friday. Simon Kenton shot a blistering 58 percent from the field including 10-of-20 from...
bartowsportszone.com
Adairsville boys advance to semifinals; Lady Tigers fall
The Adairsville boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 AHS Christmas Clash Wednesday night by defeating visiting Woodland, 70-49, but the Adairsville girls lost their tournament opener to North Laurel (Kentucky), 66-41. ADAIRSVILLE BOYS 70, WOODLAND 49. The Tigers took a 36-28 lead by halftime and then...
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel knocked out of LexCath tournament as semifinals are set
The 2022 White, Greer, & Maggard Holiday Classic’s semifinals have been set. Following Wednesday’s quarterfinal action at the annual Lexington Catholic High School-held tournament, just four teams — all ranked among KSR’s top 25 rankings — will battle it out over the next two days to decide an outright winner. There will be some significant star power involved with Lyon County’s nationally ranked junior Travis Perry, who holds an offer from the University of Kentucky and is on the verge of becoming the state’s second all-time leading scorer.
Comments / 0