The 2022 White, Greer, & Maggard Holiday Classic’s semifinals have been set. Following Wednesday’s quarterfinal action at the annual Lexington Catholic High School-held tournament, just four teams — all ranked among KSR’s top 25 rankings — will battle it out over the next two days to decide an outright winner. There will be some significant star power involved with Lyon County’s nationally ranked junior Travis Perry, who holds an offer from the University of Kentucky and is on the verge of becoming the state’s second all-time leading scorer.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO