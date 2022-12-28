Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia High holds off Central rally for semifinal win
WISE — Virginia High established an early lead Thursday before having to make key free throws down the stretch to hold off Wise Central for a semifinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. The Bearcats hit six of eight free throws in the...
Kingsport Times-News
King reaches 1,000 as Bucs hold off Wofford in final seconds for SoCon win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The final seconds were finally kind to the East Tennessee State basketball team. Justice Smith scored 20 points and Jordan King reached 1,000 for his career as ETSU opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory over Wofford on Thursday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby’s Classic
Bristol, Tn — With the 39th annual Arby’s classic reaching the half point the only local team still alive in the winners bracket was Greeneville who tonight face Myers Park out of Florida. As we head to Viking Hall where there was a lot green on the court in this game…Mustangs Sir Muhammed drives to […]
pcpatriot.com
Cougars lose a wild one to Carroll County
The Pulaski County Cougar boys played the Carroll County Cavaliers for fifth place in the First Community Bank Tournament at Fort Chiswell High School, and the Cougars lost 63-48. The game got a little wild late in the fourth quarter. Pulaski County found themselves down four with just over four...
Kingsport Times-News
Norcross downs MRA in thrilling OT game on Day 3 at Arby’s
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Down 18 points in the third quarter?. No problem for the Norcross (Ga.) boys basketball team as the Blue Devils rallied to win a thrilling overtime game 71-70 on Thursday inside Viking Hall and advance to Friday’s semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic.
Kingsport Times-News
Dobyns-Bennett state championship leads Northeast Tennessee sports stories
Dobyns-Bennett is the winningest high school basketball program in America. But it had been 77 years since the Indians had won a state championship. That all changed in March as Dobyns-Bennett won two thrilling overtime games in the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament to walk away with the big gold ball.
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils, Vikings fall on Day 1 of Arby's; late 3 by Dabbs lifts Greene Devils to win
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Gate City scored the first points of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Tuesday when Ryland Mullins hit a 3-pointer from the right wing. That, however, was one of the rare times the Blue Devils actually made a basket against Christ School, which rolled to a 60-26 win on the opening day of the boys basketball tournament at Viking Hall.
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
wjhl.com
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane …. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ …. Police: Johnson City woman charged after 'suspicious' fire. South Fork Utility...
Kingsport Times-News
Thomas "Tommy" Franklin Burchett
BRISTOL, TN - Thomas "Tommy" Franklin Burchett, 58, of Bristol, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26th, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Liz Burchett; sister, Kathy Burchett; nieces, Maranda Shugart and Cherie Burchett.
Kingsport Times-News
UVA Wise, Virginia Highlands Community College sign transfer agreement
WISE — A new agreement between Virginia Highlands Community College and UVA Wise will allow associate’s degree graduates in three fields to transfer into a bachelor’s degree program. UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry and VHCC President Adam Hutchison signed the Guaranteed Admission Specialized Agreement on Dec....
Kingsport Times-News
R. Wayne McNew
R. Wayne McNew, 82, passed away December 25, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. Wayne was born on March 21, 1940, in Sullivan County, TN, to the late James Robert McNew and Iona Rhoton McNew. Family members and close friends remember Wayne for his delightful sense of humor. Wayne was selected as Mr. Witt during his senior year at Sullivan High School in 1958. He could always be counted on to lift the spirits of those around him. He loved working on cars and spent much of his retirement years troubleshooting and repairing his Volkswagens.
Kingsport Times-News
Locals enjoy warmer weather at Warriors Path State Park
KINGSPORT— Residents enjoy the warmer weather at Warriors Parth State Park on Thursday Dec. 29. As the holiday weekend approaches, residents in Kingsport can expect warm temperatures.
Kingsport Times-News
Update: Frigid temperatures, power blackouts trigger sprinkler line breaks at Hawkins schools
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School and three other Hawkins County schools had frozen sprinkler issues during single-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. And the director of the school system said rolling electrical blackouts during the bitter cold contributed to the problem.
Kingsport Times-News
"They never left"; Fairmont principal shares how the school has handled the return of fifth grade
With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year under their belt, Fairmont Elementary’s principal, Ms. Carol McGill, shares how the school has adjusted to the recent transition in Johnson City Schools and bringing fifth grade back to Fairmont. In the spring of 2021, Johnson City Schools announced their...
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School gym floor sustains 'irreparable' water damage
(WCYB) — School officials in Washington County, Tennessee say sections of Daniel Boone High School sustained damage caused by a burst sprinkler pipe. According to school superintendent Jerry Boyd, the pipe, located in the front hall gym lobby, burst around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. He says about 90 percent of the gym floor, much of the cafeteria floor, and a section of the front offices were flooded before maintenance workers were able to shut the water supply off. Despite efforts to clean up the mess, " the current condition of the gym flooring indicates damage is irreparable" and unsafe for use.
Kingsport Times-News
Indian Trail's transition was "a major change" says principal
With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year coming to an end, Dr. James Jacobs, principal at Indian Trail Middle School, shares how the school has adjusted to the recent transition that resulted in the school losing 5th grade but gaining 7th and 8th. In the spring of 2021,...
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
thebig1063.com
KSP: Harlan County missing woman
From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
Kingsport Times-News
New sensory friendly gym is a 'place for all children'
BRISTOL, Tenn. — We Rock the Spectrum may appear as a typical gym for kids. But for Sarah Phillips, who owns the gym with her husband, John, this establishment is more than just a business. It’s a calling. The couple was inspired to bring the gym to Bristol,...
