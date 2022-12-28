ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamson, KY

WOWK 13 News

2 West Virginia restaurants have been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins & Dives’

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Since 2007, Food Network Star Guy Fieri has highlighted 1,350 diners and restaurants in over 425 cities for his hit series “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.” Throughout the years, Fieri has twice brought “Triple D” to the Mountain State, visiting two Cabell County restaurants. Both Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage and Central […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Trash-filled property demolished

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
q95fm.net

Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Tax Office Closed Friday and Monday for New Years

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the sheriff’s office and tax office will be closed tomorrow and this Monday for New Years. Those with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office & Tax Office also said they wish everyone a Happy New Year and are asking people to celebrate responsibly and not to drink and drive.
Williamson Daily News

Man's flower business blossoms after dog grooming career fails to take root

CHARLESTON — Stepping inside the heated, Mountain State Flower Farm high tunnel on the lot at Charleston’s Capitol Market, you might think Adam Luikart is an overnight plant-selling sensation with the wildly popular, Christmas-themed Porch Pots he can’t seem to keep in stock. “It’s been amazing,” he...
CHARLESTON, WV
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
Williamson Daily News

UpSkill-A-Thon winners announced

WILLIAMSON — The winners of a recent skills training competition were announced following completion of the program in November. Community Skills Initiative wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition in Mingo County on Nov. 16 at midnight.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Pipes damaged in freezing temperatures continue to cause issues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — For the crews at Al Marino's Inc. in Charleston who specialize in heating and plumbing it was a busy weekend responding to calls about pipes. Owner Jay Marino said it started Friday with calls about furnaces unable to keep up, then that turned to pipes freezing and busting and now with warmer temperatures, crews are responding to the water damage from the busts.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Contractors to be brought in for Beckley Water repairs

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As many residents throughout the Raleigh County area continue to navigate ongoing water issues, contractors are reportedly being brought in by Beckley Water Company to assist with repairs. A Wednesday morning update from Beckley Water Company indicates that work remains ongoing and that...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Queen of Clean | Making your whites even whiter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WHITENING WHITES. This is an easy soak for your whites to turn them from dingy to sparkling white again. This is for white cotton and blends -- fabrics that can stand up to hot water. WASHER METHOD:. Fill a top load washer with the hottest possible...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Gov. Beshear releases eastern KY rebuilding plan

HINDMAN, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has unveiled a vision for long-term recovery in Eastern Kentucky that begins with a high-ground community in Knott County. The Governor said the initial building site is located in the community of Talcum, in Knott County near the Perry County line. The state initially secured 75 acres and can expand that to nearly 300 acres, which means the land not only provides a place to rebuild but is a place to grow for the future and attract new businesses.
KENTUCKY STATE

