2 West Virginia restaurants have been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins & Dives’
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Since 2007, Food Network Star Guy Fieri has highlighted 1,350 diners and restaurants in over 425 cities for his hit series “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.” Throughout the years, Fieri has twice brought “Triple D” to the Mountain State, visiting two Cabell County restaurants. Both Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage and Central […]
WSAZ
Trash-filled property demolished
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
Drive-thru food distribution happening in Martin Co., Kentucky
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Martin County, Kentucky. The event is happening at the Pigeon Roost Community Center in Lovely, Kentucky, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until the distribution runs out of food, on Wednesday. Members of Facing Hunger […]
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
wymt.com
Members of one WV fire department mourning the loss of one of their own
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One volunteer fire department in Logan County, West Virginia is paying tribute to one of their fallen brothers. In a post on the Cora Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, officials announced the death of their safety officer Jeff Jones on Friday, December 23rd. We are...
3 departments battle fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Dec. 27, 2022) – Cabell County dispatchers say a fire at a home in Lesage is now under control. There is still no word on if the home was occupied or if anyone was hurt. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Cabell County. […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell and Hardy Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
q95fm.net
Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Tax Office Closed Friday and Monday for New Years
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the sheriff’s office and tax office will be closed tomorrow and this Monday for New Years. Those with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office & Tax Office also said they wish everyone a Happy New Year and are asking people to celebrate responsibly and not to drink and drive.
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wymt.com
‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
WVNT-TV
Water floods West Virginia church after water line break on Christmas morning
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Cleanup continues after a local church was flooded on Christmas morning. Senior Pastor Jeff Davenport told 13 News that a water line broke at First Baptist Church of Hurricane at around 7:30 a.m., and the church was flooded. Dramatic surveillance video shows black water flooding the church....
Williamson Daily News
Man's flower business blossoms after dog grooming career fails to take root
CHARLESTON — Stepping inside the heated, Mountain State Flower Farm high tunnel on the lot at Charleston’s Capitol Market, you might think Adam Luikart is an overnight plant-selling sensation with the wildly popular, Christmas-themed Porch Pots he can’t seem to keep in stock. “It’s been amazing,” he...
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
wymt.com
Food pantry workers, food giveaway volunteers discuss need for food across the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At the New Hope Food Pantry in Hazard, volunteers are preparing for their weekly food giveaway. But those with the pantry said they must do more prep now that their clientele has grown exponentially over the last year. “In the last year, the need has gone...
Williamson Daily News
UpSkill-A-Thon winners announced
WILLIAMSON — The winners of a recent skills training competition were announced following completion of the program in November. Community Skills Initiative wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition in Mingo County on Nov. 16 at midnight.
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
wchstv.com
Pipes damaged in freezing temperatures continue to cause issues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — For the crews at Al Marino's Inc. in Charleston who specialize in heating and plumbing it was a busy weekend responding to calls about pipes. Owner Jay Marino said it started Friday with calls about furnaces unable to keep up, then that turned to pipes freezing and busting and now with warmer temperatures, crews are responding to the water damage from the busts.
UPDATE: Contractors to be brought in for Beckley Water repairs
UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As many residents throughout the Raleigh County area continue to navigate ongoing water issues, contractors are reportedly being brought in by Beckley Water Company to assist with repairs. A Wednesday morning update from Beckley Water Company indicates that work remains ongoing and that...
WSAZ
Queen of Clean | Making your whites even whiter
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WHITENING WHITES. This is an easy soak for your whites to turn them from dingy to sparkling white again. This is for white cotton and blends -- fabrics that can stand up to hot water. WASHER METHOD:. Fill a top load washer with the hottest possible...
Williamson Daily News
Gov. Beshear releases eastern KY rebuilding plan
HINDMAN, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has unveiled a vision for long-term recovery in Eastern Kentucky that begins with a high-ground community in Knott County. The Governor said the initial building site is located in the community of Talcum, in Knott County near the Perry County line. The state initially secured 75 acres and can expand that to nearly 300 acres, which means the land not only provides a place to rebuild but is a place to grow for the future and attract new businesses.
