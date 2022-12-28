CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — For the crews at Al Marino's Inc. in Charleston who specialize in heating and plumbing it was a busy weekend responding to calls about pipes. Owner Jay Marino said it started Friday with calls about furnaces unable to keep up, then that turned to pipes freezing and busting and now with warmer temperatures, crews are responding to the water damage from the busts.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO