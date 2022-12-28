Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
FLETCHER ISSUES SECOND MESSAGE ON NEW BUILDINGS, NEW TAXES FOR LAWRENCE SCHOOL SYSTEM
Building a Better Future for the Students of Lawrence County:. An Overview of the Current Draft of the District Facilities Plan. (This article is the second of a series that will cover topics pertaining to planning, remodeling, building, and financing school facilities in Lawrence County. The articles will be published during the months of December and January.)
Metro News
Southern Raleigh County residents may be without water into early next week
BECKLEY, W.Va. — It appears several thousand residents in parts of southern Raleigh County will go into the new year without water service. Problems created in the Beckley Water Company system and surrounding public service districts by the Christmas weekend sub-zero temperatures has caused leaks and emptied storage tanks.
Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
lootpress.com
Car accident outside of Oceana results in road closure
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle accident just outside of Oceana Thursday night has resulted the closure of a primary roadway in the area. According to the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County motorists may need to anticipate traffic delays following a two-car motor vehicle accident. While available details regarding...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
Raleigh County develops plan for water crisis
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission and the county’s emergency management services director declare the county in a state of emergency. A main water break and at least 45 leaks in the delivery system of the private Beckley Water Company depleted water tank reserves, causing a chain reaction. In addition, customers dripped their […]
wymt.com
‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
Metro News
Former Charleston mayor closes downtown restaurant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Danny’s BBQ Stand in downtown Charleston probably hasn’t been around long enough to qualify as “an institution.” However, Danny Jones, the proprietor of the establishment is the definition of a Charleston institution. The former Charleston mayor, former Kanawha County sheriff, former delegate,...
City cleans properties after minor water damage
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley was checking historic properties, owned by the city, for water damage on Thursday, December 29, 2022. City properties include the WJLS building and Raleigh Playhouse, both downtown, and Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, a former county club that was built in the 1930s. City Treasurer Billie Trump […]
Williamson Daily News
UpSkill-A-Thon winners announced
WILLIAMSON — The winners of a recent skills training competition were announced following completion of the program in November. Community Skills Initiative wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition in Mingo County on Nov. 16 at midnight.
Beckley Water Company reports outages amid county-wide boil water advisory
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Many Raleigh County residents were without water or reported low water pressure on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to Raleigh County officials. The Facebook page for Beckley Water Company asked customers to be patient on December 26 and 27, as crews worked to restore service. According to posts on the […]
WSAZ
Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
Person flown to trauma facility after falling on ice in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person. Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m. The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. […]
First responders on scene of Charleston, West Virginia, house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene of a working structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home on Crestlyn Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the home was occupied, but the homeowners were not […]
This West Virginia overlook amazes all who visit
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located atop Concho Rim in Fayette County sits one of the best viewing points of the New River Gorge. A once booming mining town, Concho now serves as a must-visit overlook in the New River Gorge. The Concho Overlook, which is located just a...
WSAZ
Trash-filled property demolished
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
Comments / 0