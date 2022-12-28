ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

thelevisalazer.com

FLETCHER ISSUES SECOND MESSAGE ON NEW BUILDINGS, NEW TAXES FOR LAWRENCE SCHOOL SYSTEM

Building a Better Future for the Students of Lawrence County:. An Overview of the Current Draft of the District Facilities Plan. (This article is the second of a series that will cover topics pertaining to planning, remodeling, building, and financing school facilities in Lawrence County. The articles will be published during the months of December and January.)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WVNS

Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Car accident outside of Oceana results in road closure

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle accident just outside of Oceana Thursday night has resulted the closure of a primary roadway in the area. According to the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County motorists may need to anticipate traffic delays following a two-car motor vehicle accident. While available details regarding...
OCEANA, WV
WSAZ

Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
COAL GROVE, OH
WVNS

Raleigh County develops plan for water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission and the county’s emergency management services director declare the county in a state of emergency. A main water break and at least 45 leaks in the delivery system of the private Beckley Water Company depleted water tank reserves, causing a chain reaction. In addition, customers dripped their […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Former Charleston mayor closes downtown restaurant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Danny’s BBQ Stand in downtown Charleston probably hasn’t been around long enough to qualify as “an institution.” However, Danny Jones, the proprietor of the establishment is the definition of a Charleston institution. The former Charleston mayor, former Kanawha County sheriff, former delegate,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

City cleans properties after minor water damage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley was checking historic properties, owned by the city, for water damage on Thursday, December 29, 2022. City properties include the WJLS building and Raleigh Playhouse, both downtown, and Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, a former county club that was built in the 1930s. City Treasurer Billie Trump […]
BECKLEY, WV
Williamson Daily News

UpSkill-A-Thon winners announced

WILLIAMSON — The winners of a recent skills training competition were announced following completion of the program in November. Community Skills Initiative wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition in Mingo County on Nov. 16 at midnight.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Trash-filled property demolished

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
HUNTINGTON, WV
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV

