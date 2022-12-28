Ok, so we’re just three days after Christmas, and with three days remaining before we embark upon a new year, I am reminded of the time not that long ago when the first-born child of the New Year at what was then Logan General Hospital received a multitude of gifts from local businesses, as well as a photo and front page write-up in The Logan Banner. In fact, there was an entire page featuring the gifts and the businesses that donated them.

LOGAN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO