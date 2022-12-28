Read full article on original website
Related
Williamson Daily News
TV cheerleaders honored by BOE
WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley High School cheerleading champions were honored by the Mingo County Board of Education during its meeting Dec. 20. The Tug Valley cheerleaders claimed the ninth state championship in school history recently at Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center.
Williamson Daily News
Gov. Beshear releases eastern KY rebuilding plan
HINDMAN, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has unveiled a vision for long-term recovery in Eastern Kentucky that begins with a high-ground community in Knott County. The Governor said the initial building site is located in the community of Talcum, in Knott County near the Perry County line. The state initially secured 75 acres and can expand that to nearly 300 acres, which means the land not only provides a place to rebuild but is a place to grow for the future and attract new businesses.
Williamson Daily News
Mingo Schools examining start times, bus routes
WILLIAMSON — In an ongoing topic, Mingo County Schools is continuing to examine school start times for both of the county’s high schools. During the board’s meeting Dec. 20, Superintendent Johnny Branch presented a draft plan for changing the times and the impact it would have on school bus routes.
Williamson Daily News
Dwight Williamson: Her 16th child was a New Year's baby
Ok, so we’re just three days after Christmas, and with three days remaining before we embark upon a new year, I am reminded of the time not that long ago when the first-born child of the New Year at what was then Logan General Hospital received a multitude of gifts from local businesses, as well as a photo and front page write-up in The Logan Banner. In fact, there was an entire page featuring the gifts and the businesses that donated them.
Williamson Daily News
Man's flower business blossoms after dog grooming career fails to take root
CHARLESTON — Stepping inside the heated, Mountain State Flower Farm high tunnel on the lot at Charleston’s Capitol Market, you might think Adam Luikart is an overnight plant-selling sensation with the wildly popular, Christmas-themed Porch Pots he can’t seem to keep in stock. “It’s been amazing,” he...
Williamson Daily News
New-look Herd women set for Sun Belt opener
HUNTINGTON — A collection of players have become a team. Marshall’s women’s basketball player wore the program’s uniforms the first 10 games of the season, but with 11 newcomers the Thundering Herd has taken that long to become a coordinated unit.
Williamson Daily News
Three Pirate gridders named All-State, Spears lands on 3rd Team
Three Belfry football standouts received recognition for their play during the 2022 season this past week as they were chosen to the 2022 All-State Team. Belfry senior lineman Brayden Spears was the highest selection for the Pirates this season as he was named 3rd Team All-State on the defensive side.
Williamson Daily News
Delbarton mourns loss of mayor, Elmer "Ray" Spence
DELBARTON — The mayor of Delbarton, Elmer “Ray” Spence died last week, according to a statement released by the town. “It is with great sadness that the Town of Delbarton announces the passing of its Mayor, Elmer “Ray” Spence,” the statement released early Friday morning said. “Ray was a resident of Mingo County for over 60 years. Ray was an entrepreneur and local businessman. He served his first term as mayor from 1992-1996; then, in 2019, Ray again was elected mayor in a historic ‘write-in’ candidacy in which he narrowly won by six votes.”
Williamson Daily News
D'Antoni looking forward to Sun Belt opener
HUNTINGTON — Danny D’Antoni hopes Marshall University basketball fans celebrate twice on Thursday. The Thundering Herd coach wishes for a victory over Appalachian State and lots of smiles when the program unveils footprints of Bruce Morris on the new court at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall takes on the Mountaineers at 7 p.m. in its Sun Belt Conference debut.
Comments / 0