Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Kentucky man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from nonprofits he worked for

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two nonprofits. According to federal prosecutors, Charles Davis, 56, of Russell County, deposited more than $116,000 from the Russell County Arts Council into his own bank account. He allegedly used the money to make "online payments to his personal credit cards."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

Woman in her 70s stabbed in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in her 70s is suffering from a stab wound in the hospital after an incident on Monday. Around 8 p.m., Shively Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, according to an SPD press release. Officers on scene found...
SHIVELY, KY
WHAS11

Sellersburg Police investigating after responding to fake call

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sellersburg Police are investigating after they responded to a fake call Wednesday morning. In a press release, Sellersburg Police say they were called to a residence about a deceased person and an ongoing hostage situation. They realized it was a false report after officers arrived police...
SELLERSBURG, IN
Wave 3

Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed in DUI crash near UofL campus identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the woman who died in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus. Tanya McKenzie, 28, of Chickasaw, was a passenger in a car that crashed around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue, near UofL soccer's Lynn Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD arrests man for DUI after crashing into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection to a crash near Louisville's premiere soccer stadium early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a vehicle collision near Lynn Stadium, according to an LMPD press release. Officers found a vehicle...
LOUISVILLE, KY

