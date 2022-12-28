Read full article on original website
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
Wave 3
Louisville man indicted in connection to 2016 cold case murders outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police secured an indictment for a man connected to the shooting death of two people outside a church in 2016. The indictment was served by LMPD’s Cold Case Unit for 42-year-old Donnie Ashby, who is being charged in connection to the deaths of Linda Leslie and Julian Ramirez, according to LMPD.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 2 charged with murder of man shot during 'altercation' in parking lot of factory in Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of a factory Thursday morning in Madison, Indiana. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said there was an altercation in the parking lot of a business...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from nonprofits he worked for
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two nonprofits. According to federal prosecutors, Charles Davis, 56, of Russell County, deposited more than $116,000 from the Russell County Arts Council into his own bank account. He allegedly used the money to make "online payments to his personal credit cards."
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
wdrb.com
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving truck toward officer in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge set a $50,000 bond for a Louisville charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to run over a police officer earlier Wednesday evening. According to court documents, an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was sent to the 500 block of Rothbury...
wdrb.com
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home injures 2 as families inside mourn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired at a funeral home in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road. LMPD said Third Division officers responded to the...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
Man facing voyeurism charge at Louisville business he manages pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing multiple charges after allegedly filming his employees in the bathroom of the business he managed. Louisville Metro Police say Christian Phillips placed a phone with a camera in a ceiling tile and filmed up to four employees using the restroom, including minors.
wdrb.com
'Traumatized' | Community shocked after shooting at Valley Station funeral home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who witnessed a shooting at a Valley Station funeral home are traumatized after Wednesday afternoon. Shot were fired at Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway, just south of Valley Station Road, around 1:30 p.m. Two people were injured in the shooting, including a United States...
Woman in her 70s stabbed in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in her 70s is suffering from a stab wound in the hospital after an incident on Monday. Around 8 p.m., Shively Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, according to an SPD press release. Officers on scene found...
Sellersburg Police investigating after responding to fake call
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sellersburg Police are investigating after they responded to a fake call Wednesday morning. In a press release, Sellersburg Police say they were called to a residence about a deceased person and an ongoing hostage situation. They realized it was a false report after officers arrived police...
Wave 3
Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.
Wave 3
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with manslaughter for the death of a 3-year-old girl in March 2020 has been sentenced to probation. Ismael Graham was originally charged in Dec. 2021 for the death of Fayth Graham. Fayth had been shot on Lees Lane in Louisville, but lived in New Albany, Ind.
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
WLKY.com
Woman killed in DUI crash near UofL campus identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the woman who died in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus. Tanya McKenzie, 28, of Chickasaw, was a passenger in a car that crashed around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue, near UofL soccer's Lynn Stadium.
wdrb.com
Owner of Ramiro's Cantina plans to parlay closure of Louisville restaurant into smaller Jeffersonville concept
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his decision to close the Frankfort Avenue staple is more of a move than a closure. By next month, he said, he'll open a new location in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Ramiro Gandara said in the last three years, things have gotten...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
LMPD arrests man for DUI after crashing into utility pole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection to a crash near Louisville's premiere soccer stadium early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a vehicle collision near Lynn Stadium, according to an LMPD press release. Officers found a vehicle...
