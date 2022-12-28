ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 6

DemocraticCentrist
1d ago

Take it. These are not new problems and have persisted for years, the high crimes, the murders, and now people paying for utilities and not having service. Take the owners to court and prosecute them, or take this property for failure to maintain sven minimum standards of living and safety..

Reply
3
ERIC MCCARTY
1d ago

Out if town owners and management aren't held accountable. The on-site personnel aren't given resources to maintain proper living conditions. Requirements need to be put in place to curtail this.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

SC NAACP support Colony Apartment residents following heat and water crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The president of the NAACP Columbia, SC branch released a statement addressing the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments in Richland County. As the President of the NAACP, Columbia SC Branch, and on behalf of the Executive Committee and membership, I want to address the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments here in Richland County, Columbia, SC. What we are seeing is the long-term effects of neglect by the owners of The Monroe Group and we call for them to answer the many calls made to them and be accountable for this unethical negligence. The blatant disregard for the people who live in this area is beyond unreasonable and we demand that The Monroe Group be responsive, and proactive and handle all the issues of this community. We understand that many other issues need to be addressed and we stand with the residents of the Colony Apartments to get all issues accounted for and handled. We commend the City of Columbia City Council, City Departments, BBC, the Booker Washington Heights Community Association, and other organizations for stepping in and going above and beyond to care for the residents and their immediate needs. They have given concerted humanitarian efforts to address the many immediate issues by providing food, housing, security, and transportation for the displaced residents of the Colony Apartments. We applaud this show of care, concern, and quick action because we are our brother’s keeper, and these acts are true signs of the love of God. We encourage the City of Columbia leadership and other leadership to continue to give the provisions needed. The Columbia SC Branch will also keep abreast and follow up with the trajectory of this troubling situation in addition to other issues affecting the underserved areas of Richland County, Columbia, SC. We will hold the Monroe Group responsible and accountable for the disruption of the lives of the residents of the Colony Apartments. We will hold others accountable that have any involvement in these situations. We want to encourage the residents of the Colony apartments to stay prayerful, have patience and be proactive in the fight to make their home a community venture of peace.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo police announce traffic safety checks near Irmo, Columbiana Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checks this upcoming Friday, December 30. Officials said officers will be regulating the checks from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard, while the second intersection will be from 9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. near the 900 Block of Columbiana Drive.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Jennifer Bartell Boykin named Columbia’s City Poet Laureate

As one of only a few southern cities to recognize the position, One Columbia for Arts and Culture and the City of Columbia are proud to announce the selection of poet Jennifer Bartell Boykin as Columbia’s second Poet Laureate. Bartell Boykin will serve a four-year term that begins January 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia seeking contractors for new housing program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is looking for contractors for their Single Family Housing Improvement for Neighborhood Enhancement (SHINE) program. The new housing rehabilitation program includes projects ranging from weatherization to home replacement for houses located in Columbia. New contractors and those with experience working on City...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash. After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a “significant” accident involving...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sewer overflow capped in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A sanitary sewer in southeast Columbia was capped Monday evening after overflowing for several hours, according to officials with the City of Columbia. The overflow happened near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Colonial Villa Drive around 3 p.m. City officials said the a break...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Shoutout to the McCants for their weekly effort

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, a shoutout to a group of people cleaning up their neighborhood in the 29223 area of Richland County, not far from Fontaine Road. Mary McCants and her husband, Therin, are the driving force behind the cleanup efforts in the Newcastle subdivision. They enlisted the help of others and even named themselves the “Community Service Group.”
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colony Apartment murder victim identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Section of Columbia experienced sanitary sewer overflow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia warned residents of a sanitary sewer overflow due to a break in the main gravity sewer line. Officials said City of Columbia crews confirmed the overflow happened at the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Colonial Villa Drive around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

5 arrested, including teen, after 4 injured in November gunfight near Lamar

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a 17-year-old, after four people were injured in a gunfight in November in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The gunfight happened in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, deputies said. Jamieson Parker Garner, Lawrence Jashawn Burroughs, Jyrek Monta Prince and […]
LAMAR, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting

COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy