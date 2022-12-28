ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardy County, WV

$20,000 reward offered for info in 2020 arson that killed West Virginia Air National Guard member

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday, December 27th marked two years since an arson fire took the life of a West Virginia Air National Guard member. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, in the early morning hours of December 27, 2020, an arson fire claimed the life of Staff Sergent Logan A. Young, a Firefighter with the 167th Air Wing, Air National Guard Fire Department.
DC News Now

Morgan County facing growth challenges

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Morgan County, West Virginia experienced tremendous growth, especially during the pandemic. So many from the Washington, D.C. area have been attracted to the relaxed, charming country lifestyle and affordable housing while still being a short drive from the nation’s capital. The question is: can the county infrastructure keep […]
NBC Washington

Harpers Ferry Park Requires Masks Due to High COVID-19 Level

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park is again requiring visitors to wear masks if they are indoors. An update on the National Park Service’s website posted last week said guests are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, WBOY-TV reported. "Because the park is in an area with a...
wajr.com

New trail development underway in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va.– The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk and one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared Trail group, Jessica Sutton, said they have immediate plans to get trail work underway.
Metro News

Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
Daily Beast

The Town Where George Washington Went to Relax is Pretty Cute

When driving long distances, I always prefer to take the scenic route. I set Google Maps to avoid highways and venture forth, reveling in the slow-paced, single-lane bliss of America’s rural pockets. I pass fading Main Streets, their heydays long past, admiring the storefronts, churches, and courthouses which were built with such obvious pride a century ago. It’s this homespun landscape which the Interstate system forces us to bypass, ignoring the towns, fields, and thoroughfares that link our present to a humbler past. Of course I could reach my destination sooner by highway, but I will have gleaned nothing meaningful from the exercise. By taking the lesser route, I feel a kinship with yesteryear’s generations of townsfolk, migrants, and roadtrippers. Traveling this way, driving feels like an event in and of itself rather than a tedious mastication, no mile more memorable than any other.
DC News Now

2 dead after murder, suicide in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Morgan County that took place outside a resort last Friday night. Jessica Craver was leaving work at the Coolfont Resort when she was confronted by her boyfriend — who has been identified as August Chillenger, Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer. […]
Shore News Network

Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland

Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
