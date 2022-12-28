Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
$20,000 reward offered for info in 2020 arson that killed West Virginia Air National Guard member
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday, December 27th marked two years since an arson fire took the life of a West Virginia Air National Guard member. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, in the early morning hours of December 27, 2020, an arson fire claimed the life of Staff Sergent Logan A. Young, a Firefighter with the 167th Air Wing, Air National Guard Fire Department.
Morgan County facing growth challenges
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Morgan County, West Virginia experienced tremendous growth, especially during the pandemic. So many from the Washington, D.C. area have been attracted to the relaxed, charming country lifestyle and affordable housing while still being a short drive from the nation’s capital. The question is: can the county infrastructure keep […]
NBC Washington
Harpers Ferry Park Requires Masks Due to High COVID-19 Level
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park is again requiring visitors to wear masks if they are indoors. An update on the National Park Service’s website posted last week said guests are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, WBOY-TV reported. "Because the park is in an area with a...
wajr.com
New trail development underway in Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va.– The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk and one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared Trail group, Jessica Sutton, said they have immediate plans to get trail work underway.
Augusta Free Press
Wholesome Foods to expand in Shenandoah County, adding in-house slaughter capabilities
Family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create 12 new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food distribution company. The company plans to source...
Metro News
Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
WDTV
Alleged power surge leaves Town of Davis in an indefinite water boil advisory
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday weekend was delayed for several town of Davis employees. On December 23, there was an alleged power surge that resulted in a flood. This flood damaged the water plant’s equipment leaving the town in an indefinite water boil advisory. “We had a power...
UPDATE: Second leak identified in South Elkins, Boil Water Advisory Issued
UPDATE: ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boil Water Advisory was issued late Tuesday night to residents in several areas throughout the City of Elkins. Following Tuesday’s reports of a leak in the South Elkins area which could lead to potential water service disruption, a second leak in the same area was discovered later that evening.
West Virginia destination requiring masks indoors again
A popular West Virginia destination is requiring guests to wear masks indoors again.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell and Hardy Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Daily Beast
The Town Where George Washington Went to Relax is Pretty Cute
When driving long distances, I always prefer to take the scenic route. I set Google Maps to avoid highways and venture forth, reveling in the slow-paced, single-lane bliss of America’s rural pockets. I pass fading Main Streets, their heydays long past, admiring the storefronts, churches, and courthouses which were built with such obvious pride a century ago. It’s this homespun landscape which the Interstate system forces us to bypass, ignoring the towns, fields, and thoroughfares that link our present to a humbler past. Of course I could reach my destination sooner by highway, but I will have gleaned nothing meaningful from the exercise. By taking the lesser route, I feel a kinship with yesteryear’s generations of townsfolk, migrants, and roadtrippers. Traveling this way, driving feels like an event in and of itself rather than a tedious mastication, no mile more memorable than any other.
WDTV
Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the passing of a Garrett County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a Florida teen honored him in a special way. Zechariah Cartledge, founder of the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit, runs a mile when a first responder dies. He’s been running since 2019. Cartledge ran a...
Metro News
Prosecutor’s information filed in connection with Jefferson County traffic death
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — After months of investigation, a prosecutor’s information has been filed against a Jefferson County man in the April 10 crash that claimed the life of Washington High School senior Alana Williams. Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Harvey recently filed an information in Jefferson County...
2 dead after murder, suicide in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Morgan County that took place outside a resort last Friday night. Jessica Craver was leaving work at the Coolfont Resort when she was confronted by her boyfriend — who has been identified as August Chillenger, Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer. […]
WDTV
Martinsburg VAMC holds wedding ceremony for daughter of paralyzed veteran
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Martinsburg VA Medical Center went above and beyond for an Army veteran who is paralyzed. The medical center held a wedding ceremony for U.S. Army Veteran James “Jim” Davis’s daughter. Davis suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed and under full VA...
Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland
Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
