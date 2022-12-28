Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter
(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
Williamson Daily News
Three Pirate gridders named All-State, Spears lands on 3rd Team
Three Belfry football standouts received recognition for their play during the 2022 season this past week as they were chosen to the 2022 All-State Team. Belfry senior lineman Brayden Spears was the highest selection for the Pirates this season as he was named 3rd Team All-State on the defensive side.
WDTV
Two West Virginia travel plazas are scheduled to begin renovations in Feb.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes are coming to three West Virginia travel plazas. On February 1, both the Beckley Travel Plaza and the Bluestone Travel Plaza will close for renovations. The buildings, which were built in the early 90s, will be demolished and rebuilt as state-of-the-art facilities. This should take roughly two years to complete. Then, the Morton Travel Plaza near Charleston will go through the same process.
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Why is there a Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia? It might be […]
Former Charleston, West Virginia, mayor shuts the doors on his downtown restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones will be ending a 50-year career in the food industry today, Dec. 30, 2022. Jones’ restaurant, Danny’s BBQ Stand, on Quarrier Street will be closing permanently after 6 p.m. this evening. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and during its time downtown, the restaurant has […]
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
WBOY
2 West Virginia restaurants have been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins & Dives’
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Since 2007, Food Network Star Guy Fieri has highlighted 1,350 diners and restaurants in over 425 cities for his hit series “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.”. Throughout the years, Fieri has twice brought “Triple D” to the Mountain State, visiting two Cabell County restaurants....
Williamson Daily News
Delbarton mourns loss of mayor, Elmer "Ray" Spence
DELBARTON — The mayor of Delbarton, Elmer “Ray” Spence died last week, according to a statement released by the town. “It is with great sadness that the Town of Delbarton announces the passing of its Mayor, Elmer “Ray” Spence,” the statement released early Friday morning said. “Ray was a resident of Mingo County for over 60 years. Ray was an entrepreneur and local businessman. He served his first term as mayor from 1992-1996; then, in 2019, Ray again was elected mayor in a historic ‘write-in’ candidacy in which he narrowly won by six votes.”
Drive-thru food distribution happening in Martin Co., Kentucky
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Martin County, Kentucky. The event is happening at the Pigeon Roost Community Center in Lovely, Kentucky, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until the distribution runs out of food, on Wednesday. Members of Facing Hunger […]
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
West Virginia urban fishing event canceled after pool water freezes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the City of Charleston announced the Cato Pool urban fishing event is “canceled until further notice” after frigid temperatures froze the water. The free, open-to-all-ages event was supposed to be on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. Dax Miller, Manager of Leisure Services with Charleston WV Parks and […]
wchstv.com
Cafe that trains women in recovery set to open a new location in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Standing in what used to be the homes of Charleston restaurants Noah's and Delish, Cheryl Laws gave a preview of what soon will be her next Cafe Appalachia. Laws, the founder and chief executive officer of Pollen8, will be recovering both an old restaurant space...
UPDATE: Missing Roane County, West Virginia, teen found safe
UPDATE: (3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022) – West Virginia State Police confirm Brayden Ash has been found safe. ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile in Roane County. According to the WVSP, Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a […]
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
Williamson Daily News
Mingo Schools examining start times, bus routes
WILLIAMSON — In an ongoing topic, Mingo County Schools is continuing to examine school start times for both of the county’s high schools. During the board’s meeting Dec. 20, Superintendent Johnny Branch presented a draft plan for changing the times and the impact it would have on school bus routes.
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
Huntington Cabell Wayne animal shelter crowded in freezing temperatures
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With temperatures below freezing, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter has had to make adjustments to the animals’ living arrangements. Workers had to bring animals who could typically stay outside, inside to keep them warm. When the temperature drops below 40 degrees, they say, none of the animals are able […]
