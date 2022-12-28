Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter
(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
voiceofmotown.com
Big News Coming to West Virginia Football Today?
Morgantown, West Virginia – Today at 3:33PM could be a huge turning point in the future of West Virginia football. That’s when former four star linebacker Amari Gainer announces his transfer commitment. Gainer, the active leader for the Florida State Seminoles with 210 career tackles, is set to decide between West Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama, who has made a late push for the talented linebacker.
Morgantown dispatches University in first rivalry meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown and University met for the first time this season in boys’ basketball Thursday night with the Mohigans hosting the Hawks at the Rowdie Center. A 17-4 first quarter set the tone for Morgantown to impose its will on its rivals for all four quarters, cruising to an 83-55 win. Brody […]
WTRF
Upcoming Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Game Promotions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Jan. 7, and several promotions have been announced for the upcoming men’s basketball home games at the WVU Coliseum. The Big 12 home opener against Kansas, presented by Diversified Energy, on Jan. 7, is a Gold...
LISTEN: One down, one to go for the 2023 staff
West Virginia had two openings on the coaching staff. There's just one now. The Mountaineers have a receivers coach (and should make that official soon) but they do not have an offensive coordinator ... unless they already do and are searching for just a quarterbacks coach. It's complicated, but that's why we're here. What happened with Clint Trickett? What do we (still) think about Neal Brown's role in 2023? What can Bilal Marshall do on and off the field? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Top 5 Blunders at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has made a lot of mistakes as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. However, there are five blunders that were particularly hurtful to the West Virginia football program and real turning points for Brown. #1 – Not naming Jahmile Addae defensive...
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: WVU Adds Depth to Future of QB Room, Fills Need with TE
Okay West Virginia fans, let’s take a look at the 2023 class in the next of many Farrell Files as we also track some things in the portal. I’ll continue to say it, I like this class for many reasons. WVU always lacks a geographical thumbprint that others in the Big 12 have and Neal Brown was under fire and on the hot seat all season. But the QB get is not the strength of this class and we start there.
Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule
Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
WTRF
Nichols enters Big 12 play following best performances with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior Danni Nichols is the leading scorer off the bench for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team. The veteran guard has come off the bench in all 11 games this season, and was averaging 6.6 points per game heading into the West Palm Beach Invitational.
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Mountaineer Marching Band to get a new practice site on former Hawley Field land
The Mountaineer Marching Band performs at every home football game, and occasionally at other sporting events throughout the year. It performs at high schools across the state, and other WVU events when requested. The “Pride of West Virginia” has performed for more than 1 million people over the last 20 years, according to its website. […]
East Fairmont stays unbeaten against Notre Dame
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – East Fairmont boys’ basketball has been buzzing since the start of the season and the Bees kept it going on Tuesday against Notre Dame. A 6-0 run capped by a score inside for Jackson Crouso sparked a strong start for East Fairmont but Notre Dame answered quickly, keeping the score within […]
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Fat Angelos
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Fat Angelo’s in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
WTOV 9
Vue 42 in Wheeling opens to great fanfare, ready to carry momentum into new year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling's newest martini bar has been booked since the day it opened, and it's ready to continue that momentum into the new year, starting with a New Year's Eve celebration. Early in November, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public in Centre Market and...
WDTV
OrangeTheory Fitness preparing for Bridgeport opening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For people looking to get in shape this new year, Bridgeport is offering a new place to workout. OrangeTheory Fitness located at The Square in Bridgeport is planning to open its doors by mid January. The gym is offering a free week of VIP training before...
wajr.com
New trail development underway in Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va.– The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk and one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared Trail group, Jessica Sutton, said they have immediate plans to get trail work underway.
Lewis County Family Resource Network is asking for help
After the extreme cold front that went through West Virginia this past weekend, the Lewis County Family Resource Network is now asking for your help.
WDTV
Shinnston diner closing after being open almost 35 years
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston diner open for nearly 35 years will be closing Friday evening. Jimmy’s Diner, located at 1121 Hood Ave. in Shinnston, announced on social media that Friday will be last evening of dinner service at the diner. The owner, Jimmy Salerno, Jr., and Maria...
