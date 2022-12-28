Read full article on original website
Hatrick
2d ago
These have been around forever, And they do not feel like regular money, Anybody who handles cash can tell as soon as they touch it!🤔
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
Related
State police: Driver caught going almost 155 mph in Torrington construction zone
They say a Toyota Camry was speeding through a construction zone on Route 8.
State police warn residents about phone scam involving fake police numbers
Police say the callers are using the names of actual New Fairfield officers.
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying 2 after Ulta theft
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and a woman who it says are involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store located in the Meadowbrook Mall.
darientimes.com
Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
Woman Assaulted, Robbed Pumping Gas In Ansonia, Police Say
A woman pumping gas at a Connecticut gas station was injured after being assaulted and then robbed by at least one person armed with a gun. The incident took place in New Haven County at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive in Ansonia around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. According...
Man Caught Trying To Break Into State Police Vehicles In Hartford, Cops Say
A man dressed in dark clothing was caught by troopers allegedly attempting to break into Connecticut State Police vehicles. The incident took place in Hartford in the rear parking lot of Troop H on Washington Street on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to state police, troopers from the Troop H barracks...
darientimes.com
Police investigating shootout between two people in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Police are investigating after a reported shootout between two people on Bridge Street Thursday afternoon that resulted in businesses and a car being struck by gunfire, but did not result in any injuries. Just after 3:25 p.m., officers responded to the area between West Main Street and...
Police: Shelton man arrested for assaulting 2 people at a bar
Police say they were called to My Bar & Grille in Milford for a reported fight on Tuesday.
New Haven officer used ‘inappropriate and alarming’ language, chased juveniles while off-duty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven officer has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred while she was off duty. Police said Officer Lindsey Nesto was arrested on a warrant charging her with breach of peace for an incident that occurred in Wallingford on October 31. According to the warrant for […]
Man arrested after attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested for attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford on Wednesday night. Police said at approximately 10:39 p.m., a man dressed in dark clothing was seen by Trooper in the Troop H parking lot. When they got to him they identified him as Arash Kani, 30.
Prosecutor: Suspect in deadly crash drove over 110 mph, was almost twice the legal limit
Erles Aguilera, 25 ,was arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
BEST OF 2022: Overdue fire inspections: Waterbury fatal blazes highlight statewide problem
CT fire marshals say they can't always meet the requirement that every residence with three or more units be inspected annually.
They Targeted Corner Lots: Duo Charged In $150K Burglary Spree At Nassau County Homes
Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries on Long Island. Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez, age 32, and Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez, age 31, both of Queens Village, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Dec. 29. Investigators said the pair was responsible for a dozen break-ins around the...
artvoice.com
Fraud? CT Atty Edward Nusbaum Billed for Scores of Phone Calls and Emails That Don’t Match GAL Hurwitz Billings –Criminal Charges May Result
CT Attorney Edward Nusbaum’s retainer agreements do not permit clients to have discovery. If they later end up in a legal dispute over his billings, there may be little they can do. This unusual retainer agreement has come front and center in the lawsuit Nusbaum v. Riordan. Nusbaum claims...
3 Suspects Lead Cops On Chase In Westchester After Stealing Vehicle, 1 Still On Loose: Police
Three suspects charged with stealing a vehicle failed to avoid capture after leading police on a lengthy chase in Westchester County, authorities said. The chase happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m., when police in New Rochelle were told that a stolen vehicle had entered the city aft…
2 Teen Girls Busted In Stolen Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Two young Connecticut girls have been arrested for being inside a stolen vehicle at an area mall. The incident took place in Trumbull around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull officers arrested two teenage girls after they were located sitting inside a stolen blue Hyundai...
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Police Warn of Virtual Kidnapping Scam
Meriden police are warning residents about a scam that they said they have seen happening more frequently lately. According to investigators, the scam is called a virtual kidnapping and it revolves around a family member being contacted by an unknown person saying that a loved one has been kidnapped. The...
Fairfield County Man Charged After Making Threats To 'Shooting Up' A Bar, Police Say
A Connecticut man angry over being told to stop vaping inside a bar allegedly attacked two people and made threats about "shooting up" the place. The incident took place in New Haven County around 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, at My Bar & Grille at 12 Broad St., in Milford.According to Mil…
ID Released For Fairfield County Man Killed After SUV Plunges Into Harbor On Christmas Eve
Police have released the identity of a 33-year-old Fairfield County man whose vehicle plunged into an icy harbor on Christmas Eve.Bridgeport resident Jamal Gordon died during the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 24 after his BMW SUV left the roadway and landed in Bridgeport Harbor, said Capt. …
Second Arrest Made In Drug Overdose Death Of 1-Year-Old Salem Girl
A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with the death in February of a 1-year-old girl who died from an overdose of fentanyl and other drugs. New London County resident Travis J. Schubel, 38, of Salem was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, by Waterford police during a traffic stop, Connecticut State Police said.
Comments / 10