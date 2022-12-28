Read full article on original website
Robert Consoni
1d ago
This country has no respect anymore from other countries because of the clowns we have for a President and Vice President, including all of his cronies@
Reply(186)
746
Gregorysims
1d ago
Allowing an invasion, cut our fuels so we pay more and causing the highest inflation in fourth years . List list goes on an on. Fools
Reply(72)
471
Usrfrtmrw
1d ago
Here we go, CNN to the rescue again. Nice try Phil but you’ll never find enough bubble gum to patch the holes on Biden’s sinking ship.
Reply(7)
334
Related
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
White House insiders reveal explosive details about furious Joe Biden exploding at border crisis
The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border made Joe Biden's 'blood boil', according to a new book charting the first year of his presidency. Biden was angered by the 'lack of solutions'.
Average Joe: How Manchin could be just days away from losing his Senate power
Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) could see their outsize influence over the party wither away after two years of claiming make-it-or-break-it status over the Democrats’ agenda.
Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks Lauren Boebert, calls her childish and mocks her struggle to get re-elected
Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped into Lauren Boebert on Monday, saying she acted "childishly." Greene reacted to Boebert's refusal to endorse her choice of Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. Boebert hearkened back to Greene's infamous "space lasers" Facebook post in her refusal. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked fellow...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
Neo-Nazis Say Attack Leaving 40,000 Americans in Dark Is Only the Beginning
"The Moore County case was small-scale when compared to some of the plans that we have seen," MEMRI's Simon Purdue told Newsweek.
Fact Check: Claims Of Secret Service Conspiracy as Biden's Cars Catch Fire
Five of President Joe Biden's recently decommissioned vehicles caught fire at Nantucket Memorial Airport, fueling conspiracy theories and claims of sabotage.
D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License
Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
'Embarrassment': House GOP fuming over Biden administration ever hiring nonbinary alleged thief
EXCLUSIVE — House Republicans are fuming over the Biden administration ever deciding to hire the nonbinary official who has been canned amid charges of grand larceny and felony theft.
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Rep. Jim Jordan responds after Biden says he will hire more Dreamers to curb inflation: 'Hire Americans'
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is calling on the Biden administration to hire Americans first, before an effort to get millions of migrants into the U.S. workforce.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Seven more House Republicans threaten to oppose McCarthy without concessions on House rules
Seven more members of the House Freedom Caucus are threatening to oppose Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's ascension to speaker unless their demands are met.
Secret Service Members Found To Be Part of Far-Right Extremist Group—Report
A leaked membership list dating up to 2015 reportedly showed that seven Oath Keepers identified themselves as being part of the Secret Service.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
WATCH: Lauren Boebert tells Pelosi Americans 'fired you' to her face
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral after telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the public "fired" her on the House floor.
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
A brawl broke out in Senegal's parliament as lawmakers butted heads over Senegalese President Macky Sall potentially seeking a third term.
CNN
1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1136