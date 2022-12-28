Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SPURN FRESH SPRUCE GLOBAL

Answer: Even thought rabbits aren't insects, they can be – GRASS HOPPERS

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"What is embarrassment but a relative of fear? You've been seen – caught – at being imperfect." – Maggie Smith

Cryptoquote

LAST YEAR'S WORDS BELONG TO LAST YEAR'S LANGUAGE. AND NEXT YEAR'S WORDS AWAIT ANOTHER VOICE. – T.S. ELIOT

Cryptoquip

EVENT AT WHICH EVERYONE WILL MOB A SHOP TO BUY BRANDED PRODUCTS AT A DISCOUNT: MERCH MADNESS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

POP ROCK FOLK BLUES GOSPEL

Lexigo

EJECT, TREATED, DETECTOR, RETRO, OCCULT

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BIODEGRADES PLAY NAPPING KLEPTOCRACY KALING REQUESTS NOVELISTS

Find the Words

All shapes and sizes

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022