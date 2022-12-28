ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Doncic Records Historic 60-Point Triple-Double in Epic Comeback

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMAZy_0jwCzL2C00

It was an all-time performance for Doncic, who willed Dallas to a memorable win vs. New York on Tuesday night.

Ever since his debut at 19 years old, Luka Dončić has found new ways to amaze NBA fans on a near nightly basis. But Dončić—or any NBA player in history, for that matter—had never pulled off what he was able to to during Tuesday night’s 126–121 overtime win over the Knicks.

Dončić turned in a performance for the ages, notching 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists as Dallas erased a nine-point deficit in the final 33.2 seconds of regulation before eventually winning in OT. It was the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, and set a new franchise record for most points in a single game. It’s only the second 60-point triple-double ever, following one from James Harden in January 2018.

Dončić was already having a banner night when he went to the free throw line with four seconds remaining in regulation. Trailing by two with only one free throw left, he intentionally missed the shot, then corralled the rebound after a deflection and made an acrobatic putback to tie the game at 115 apiece.

That completed a furious comeback after the Mavericks had trailed by nine with 33.2 seconds left. It’s the first win by an NBA team in the last 20 seasons in such a scenario, according to ESPN Stats & Information .

Dončić shot an 21-for-31 from the field, with only two made three-pointers and three turnovers. He went 16-for-22 from the free throw line, and is now the youngest player in league history (23 years and 302 days) to record a 50-point triple-double.

The win gave the Mavericks their fourth straight victory, with Dončić leading the team in points, rebounds and assists in all four games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request

Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
BOSTON, MA
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

120K+
Followers
45K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy