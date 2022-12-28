Hatrick
2d ago
Actually, Reduce the cost of living, And taxes in the state, And people will vote for you!
Reply(1)
4
Related
BEST OF 2022: Chris Murphy and Connecticut’s gun safety movement get their moment
Sen. Chris Murphy negotiated and shepherded into passage America's first significant gun safety law in three decades. Then he flew home to celebrate.
Connecticut needs stronger enforcement for affordable housing laws
Connecticut towns that do not submit plans to address affordable housing shortages should face real penalties.
Governor, who made $52M in 2021, will forgo state salary for second term
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont will once again forgo his salary for his next four years in office, his office announced Wednesday. Anthony Anthony, the governor’s director of communications, said in a statement Lamont has chosen to continue declining a salary from the state when he begins his second term next year.
BEST OF 2022: A quarter of Connecticut doctors work for big hospitals. Is that good for patients?
As the health care industry becomes more concentrated, private practices struggle to compete with big systems. Instead, they’re joining them.
Gov. Lamont needs to fund community health the way New York’s governor does
Community health centers in Connecticut also struggle with outdated physical facilities, poor payer mix and salary demands that fail to keep pace with well-resourced healthcare systems.
BEST OF 2022: An embrace of Juneteenth in Connecticut, and a clash over its meaning
The House voted 142-1 to designate Juneteenth a legal holiday in Connecticut. The overwhelmingly positive vote belied a difficult debate.
Wealthy Connecticut Residents Received Millions in Federal Dollars After Hurricane Sandy
After the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Congress apportioned over $50 billion for disaster relief. Among that total was $16 billion for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)'s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR). The state of Connecticut received $159 million. CDBG-DR is...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
Is there a solution to the healthcare crisis?
With life expectancy, infant mortality and access to care varying widely between towns in Connecticut, it's time for a comprehensive answer.
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Women led the push for reform.
Eliminating cash bail will help incarcerated people and family members who must often come up with the money.
Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter
Connecticut families may have to choose between heating their homes and buying food this winter as newly-allocated government subsidies are expected to fall short of massive energy increases.
New state laws taking effect on January 1
HARTFORD, Conn. — As 2023 rings in, so will a whole set of new laws in Connecticut. These laws range from erasing thousands of criminal records to an increase in lawmakers’ salaries. “I would expect many of us are going to be watching to see how these things...
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
BEST OF 2022: Connecticut municipalities using federal ARPA funds to expand police surveillance tools
The equipment purchases were supported by local leaders, but some residents wondered if the federal funding could be put to better use.
BEST OF 2022: Efforts to get food out of the waste stream finding more support
A number of projects are underway to solve the food waste problem, which many say is the linchpin to Connecticut's waste disposal crisis.
BEST OF 2022: Overdue fire inspections: Waterbury fatal blazes highlight statewide problem
CT fire marshals say they can't always meet the requirement that every residence with three or more units be inspected annually.
BEST OF 2022: Did Ned Lamont offer the largest tax cut in Connecticut history? By one standard, yes.
Gov. Ned Lamont says his tax relief plan is the largest in CT history, yet it's a tiny share of the government's current financial windfall.
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: How much will you pay for electricity? This calculator might surprise you
If there’s any good news about the electricity rate shock that starts next week, it’s that the jolt might not be quite as bad as the headlines would appear. Scant comfort, I know. As of Jan. 1, most of us will have to pay a lot more for at least the next six months to keep the lights on, the milk cold and our dawn-to-dusk electronics humming.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
'This makes my brain hurt': Connecticut used disaster aid to rebuild million-dollar homes
Owners of 62 homes worth at least $1 million received recovery grants after Hurricane Sandy when HUD weakened rules meant to make needy people the priority, POLITICO’s E&E News found.
Connecticut Mirror
Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.http://ctmirror.org/
Comments / 6