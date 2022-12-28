ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic

Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic. Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th …. Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic tips-off in Greeneville

Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic tips-off in Greeneville. Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic tips-off in Greeneville. ETSU Bucs hope to wipe the slate clean when they …. ETSU Bucs hope to wipe the slate clean when they open SoCon basketball action. Dobyns-Bennett and Twin Springs fall in the opening...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

THP: 1 injured in Roan Mountain UTV crash

One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
wjhl.com

Brooklyn Hendrix is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Brooklyn Hendrix is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Brooklyn is a 5th grader at Unicoi Elementary in Unicoi, Tennessee!. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance to help with...
UNICOI, TN
wcyb.com

Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January

(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Jonesborough to begin phased resumption of water service Thursday morning

Jonesborough to begin phased resumption of water service Thursday morning. Jonesborough to begin phased resumption of water …. Jonesborough to begin phased resumption of water service Thursday morning. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to child under 9...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Car crashes into Johnson City vape shop

A car crashed into a Johnson City business on Tuesday. A car crashed into a Johnson City business on Tuesday. ETSU Bucs hope to wipe the slate clean when they …. ETSU Bucs hope to wipe the slate clean when they open SoCon basketball action. Dobyns-Bennett and Twin Springs fall...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

New Equine Supply Business in Elizabethton

(WJHL) Justin McLane of Wayward Springs in downtown Elizabethton tells us about his business and the customers they serve. For more information visit them on Facebook or stop by their shop downtown.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN

Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Flame-seared community: Americano Steak House wins Best Steak

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Steak: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The town of Roan Mountain […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
WJHL

EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy