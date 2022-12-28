ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Governor to Seek Senate Seat

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that he will be running for the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by current Senator Ben Sasse, according to The Hill. Ricketts, who is already set to be leaving his position as governor in January due to term limits, says that he will be seeking to replace Sasse, who is leaving his role as senator to become the president of the University of Florida.
NEBRASKA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Two Southern Governors May Be Dark Horse 2024 Presidential Candidates

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Georgia Governor Brian KempPhoto by2024Field.com. While political pundits throughout national media speculate about a potential 2024 campaign by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, two other governors in the south have quietly built impressive resumes against the odds in swing states where the respective US Senators are in the opposing party.
GEORGIA STATE
St. Joseph Post

Read the Jan. 6 panel's final report on the Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AFP

Republican US lawmaker-elect under probe for fabricated resume

A US Republican congressman-elect who admitted making up significant parts of his resume is under criminal investigation, US media reported Wednesday, citing prosecutors in New York. But a New York Times investigation cast doubt on key parts of his education and work history that he touted during the campaign.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Javier Manjarres

Republicans Divided Going Into 2023

He was once considered a rising conservative star in Florida, but now former State Rep. Anthony Sabatini has morphed into what many Republicans call a complete political tool. By his own admission, he will run for elected office for as long as he wants.
FLORIDA STATE

