Republican Lawmaker Behind "Don't Say Gay" Bill Resigns
Florida State Congressman Joe Harding has reportedly resigned from his position in the state's House of Representatives following accusations that he defrauded a federal small business loan program during the pandemic, according to the Associated Press.
Is Ron DeSantis peaking too soon? The spotlight is on Florida's governor in 2023
As Ron DeSantis keeps looking stronger as a presidential candidate and Donald Trump keeps looking weaker, attention increasingly is turning to how DeSantis handles his next few months in office, which could launch his run for the White House in 2024. DeSantis had a big year in 2022, winning reelection...
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District of PA, tells The Big K Morning Show, there are currently 5 GOP members who will not vote California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson's false "pedophilia" attack on Katie Porter blows up in his face
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, falsely accused Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., of saying that "pedophilia isn't a crime" when Porter actually said that LGBTQ people have been wrongly branded on social media as "groomers" and "pedophiles." Porter was speaking with Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, about the group's...
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come out against Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, saying "I don't know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs."
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Told By Ron DeSantis ‘Nobody Wants To Hear From You,’ Now He's Headed To Congress
Gen Z's first U.S. representative, Maxwell Frost, is the somewhat reluctant ambassador for a crop of young people shaped by ceaseless gun violence.
Top Republican Governor to Seek Senate Seat
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that he will be running for the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by current Senator Ben Sasse, according to The Hill. Ricketts, who is already set to be leaving his position as governor in January due to term limits, says that he will be seeking to replace Sasse, who is leaving his role as senator to become the president of the University of Florida.
The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President
Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.
Republican Governor Says It's Time To Leave Trump In The Rearview Mirror
"He's done his time, he's done his service, we're moving on," said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Two Southern Governors May Be Dark Horse 2024 Presidential Candidates
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Georgia Governor Brian KempPhoto by2024Field.com. While political pundits throughout national media speculate about a potential 2024 campaign by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, two other governors in the south have quietly built impressive resumes against the odds in swing states where the respective US Senators are in the opposing party.
U.S. House Jan. 6 committee investigated four Texas conservative figures, transcripts reveal
The figures, who include leaders of right-wing groups and political allies of the Trump White House, largely pleaded the Fifth Amendment to questions about the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday that he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line that would connect the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader in opposition to the project.
From Liz Cheney to Donald Trump: winners and losers from the January 6 hearings
As the House January 6 committee is set to publish its report, here are some of the key standouts
Read the Jan. 6 panel's final report on the Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
Republican liar George Santos under CRIMINAL investigations in Long Island
Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos is under multiple criminal investigations for lying about his Jewish ancestry, Wall Street bona fides, a college degree and financial improprieties.
Republican US lawmaker-elect under probe for fabricated resume
A US Republican congressman-elect who admitted making up significant parts of his resume is under criminal investigation, US media reported Wednesday, citing prosecutors in New York. But a New York Times investigation cast doubt on key parts of his education and work history that he touted during the campaign.
Republicans Divided Going Into 2023
He was once considered a rising conservative star in Florida, but now former State Rep. Anthony Sabatini has morphed into what many Republicans call a complete political tool. By his own admission, he will run for elected office for as long as he wants.
