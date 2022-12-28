Read full article on original website
Salt Lake man takes stranger's keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith, 30, of...
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with 'bad feeling,' police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
Man steals from Walmart hiding items in dog food, police say
OGDEN, Utah — A man went to Walmart and used dog food to hide other items that he planned to steal and later sell, according to charging documents. An officer responded to a Walmart in Ogden on Wednesday, where he said he watched security footage of Stanton Powell as he walked around the store, hiding items on his person.
Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Utah woman who allegedly shot woman in estranged husband's home booked into jail
PAYSON — A woman was released from a hospital and booked into jail Wednesday after police say she barged into her estranged husband's home, shot a woman and threatened to kill her, then shot herself as officers moved in to arrest her. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, was booked into...
Woman released from hospital, booked into jail after shooting in Payson home
Payson woman allegedly shot a woman and herself during a fight with her husband
PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.
Summit County Attorney issues apology to Silver Summit man arrested for suspicion of selling fentanyl laced marijuana
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Brooks Glisson, a 25-year-old Silver Summit man, was arrested on suspicion of distributing marijuana contaminated with fentanyl on May 27, 2022, when a Snyderville Basin man […]
Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima...
Convicted human trafficker arrested for kidnapping
A man who was convicted of child sex trafficking was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 29 after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in her own apartment.
Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
Man charged with attacking UTA bus driver, fighting with police officers
A man has been charged with attacking a bus driver last week in the Salt Lake area, as well as fighting with police officers and trying to take their guns while they arrested him.
Man arrested after allegedly firing shot, threatening to harm family at Grantsville Christmas party
A man in Tooele County is facing eight criminal charges after he was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly firing a shot during a family altercation and threatening to come back and hurt them.
Ogden man shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Tuesday night. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said they were called after the victim was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he died from his injuries. Investigators believe the...
Police identify 20-year-old shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 20-year-old man died overnight Tuesday after he was shot at a West Valley City apartment complex. Police have identified him as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Police say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the Redwood Apartments, located near 4000 South...
Man charged after brutally attacking Utah bus driver, trying to gouge his eye out
A transient man has been charged after attacking a Utah bus driver, brutally beating him and trying to gouge out one of his eyes, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.
Salt Lake police investigate Main Street shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating whether a shooting Tuesday afternoon was done in self-defense. Just before 3 p.m., there was a confrontation between two men just outside the entrance to Palmer Court, 999 S. Main Street. Details about what happened during the confrontation were still being investigated Tuesday, said Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff.
Salt Lake City man with history of violent behavior arrested for allegedly assaulting apartment resident on Christmas
A man was arrested on Christmas for psychically attacking an apartment resident and putting him in a chokehold, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Father, son with Salt Lake City police negotiate surrender of assault suspect
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son with the Salt Lake City Police Department worked together Monday to negotiate the surrender of a 36-year-old man who barricaded himself in his apartment following an alleged assault. Officer Jeremy Dimond and his father, Salt Lake...
Suspects in South Salt Lake grocery store homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Two fugitive suspects of a homicide that occurred outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store more than seven months ago were reportedly arrested in California earlier this month, while police say the third suspect turned himself in to authorities back in November. South...
