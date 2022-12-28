Read full article on original website
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
iheart.com
Gravel Truck Crashes, Spills Load On Interstate-680 In Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A big cleanup on Interstate-680 in Omaha this morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a gravel truck rolled over and spilled its load in the northbound lanes of I-680 to the north of Dodge Street around 9:00 a.m. The crash resulted in lane closures for over an hour.
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
WOWT
Boil order for Carson, Iowa, lifted
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The boil order for the City of Carson has been lifted. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on social media Thursday evening. A spokesperson for PCEMA told 6 News the order had been lifted at 4:30 p.m. The city had been under a boil...
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
WOWT
2,300 Southwest flights cancelled Thursday; more expected this weekend
WOWT
Clinical trial examines best treatment for pulmonary embolisms
WOWT
Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death
KETV.com
One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
WOWT
Lincoln flag headed to the championship of online flag tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. The flag is set to compete in the finals of the North American City Flags Tournament. Lincoln’s flag, designed by Ed Mejia, is squaring off with Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday....
WOWT
Southwest flights finally touch down at Eppley
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a nightmare before Christmas for many. But now that some Southwest flights are taking off and landing in Omaha, at least one family can wake up. “We’re just glad to be here,” said Dan Hall of Salt Lake City. Hall, Stephanie Kent, and their two sons started their travels to Omaha five days ago, on Christmas Eve.
visitomaha.com
10 Really Cool Things to do in Omaha, Nebraska
Situated by the Missouri River, Omaha takes its name from one of the many Native American tribes who lived in the area for thousands of years before European colonization, chief among them the Omaha and the Ponca. Initially called the "Gateway to the West” by white settlers as they moved onto Plains Indian land in the early 1800s, Omaha soon grew to become Nebraska’s largest urban area.
WOWT
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular hunting spot north of Omaha will be closed next weekend for a managed deer hunt. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8. During this time, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours extend to Sunday.
WOWT
What you need to know before ringing in the New Year with fireworks in the Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shooting off fireworks for your New Year’s Eve celebration is allowed in and around the Omaha metro, but you must do it during a certain timeframe. “We set out this time from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day for people to be able to partake in that. So, we just ask people to respectful,” said Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff's Office recruiting class most diverse on record
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Enviro-Master
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Enviro-Master Owner, Michele Whitaker about what their company is doing to reduce the risk of picking up germs and viruses from surfaces. Find out more, including why the restroom is a hygiene hot spot, in today’s interview!
