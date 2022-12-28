ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FanSided

Miami Heat need to make Jimmy Butler’s presence count on frontside of B2B

The Miami Heat are headed out west for a road trip and the first two games of it occur on the Friday before New Year’s Eve and then on that night itself. Facing off against the Nuggets in Denver on Friday, the Miami Heat will then travel to Utah to face a Jazz team that many thought would bottom out after shipping off Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers sans Anthony Davis couldn't make it a clean Florida sweep tonight, falling to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat 112-98. The Heat, who've had seven games decided by five or fewer points already this year, didn't have to worry about a close contest down the stretch of this one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Assigned To G League

Prior to tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat assigned rookie forward Nikola Jovic to the G League. Jovic is averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes. Here's the preview to Nuggets game:. Game time: 7 p.m., ET. Where: Ball Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Entire Miami Heat Team Attends Udonis Haslem Jersey Retirement At Miami High

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem has given his all to the organization the past 20 years. On Tuesday, the Heat returned the favor. The entire roster, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and several staff members were on hand for Haslem's jersey retirement at Miami Senior High School. Haslem starred there, winning state titles in 1997 and 1998.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

James Harden Uses Dwyane Wade’s 3 NBA Title As Target

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers has arguably been the best shooting guard of this NBA’s generation. His resume speaks for itself, as he has accomplished a ton individually despite being the sixth man for the first three seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His game...

