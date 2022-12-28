Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Related
Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post After The Heat Beat The Lakers
Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram after the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
Austin Reaves’ Alley-Oop to LeBron James Draws Comparisons to Dwyane Wade
The famous Wade-James play is resurfacing after Reaves did a similar move against the Orlando Magic.
FanSided
Miami Heat need to make Jimmy Butler’s presence count on frontside of B2B
The Miami Heat are headed out west for a road trip and the first two games of it occur on the Friday before New Year’s Eve and then on that night itself. Facing off against the Nuggets in Denver on Friday, the Miami Heat will then travel to Utah to face a Jazz team that many thought would bottom out after shipping off Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
Orange Bowl Game Day Thread: Clemson-Tennessee
This year's Capital One Orange Bowl will represent Clemson’s seventh all-time trip to the Orange Bowl. The Tigers are 4-2 in the previous six appearances.
Lakers: Which Heat Free-Agents-To-Be Would Make Sense For Los Angeles?
There aren't a lot of great options on Miami's roster.
Plane Message Signed ‘Gamecocks’ Trolls Rivals Playing in Orange Bowl
A pro-South Carolina plane flew over South Beach with a special message for its rivals competing in the Orange Bowl.
Yardbarker
Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers
Your Los Angeles Lakers sans Anthony Davis couldn't make it a clean Florida sweep tonight, falling to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat 112-98. The Heat, who've had seven games decided by five or fewer points already this year, didn't have to worry about a close contest down the stretch of this one.
Miami Heat Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Miami Heat have assigned Nikola Jovic to the Sioux Falls Skyforce before Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
9 Magic Players Suspended After Pistons Fight: Did NBA Get It Right?
The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons were punished for their roles in Wednesday's fight. Was it fair or not?
How the Phoenix Suns Gave Back This Holiday Season
It's the season of giving, and plenty members of the Phoenix Suns have done just that.
LeBron James Leaves Playing Status For Tonight's Game Against Miami Heat Up In The Air
James and the Lakers face the Heat tonight on second game of back-to-back
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma City
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford spoke with the media to discuss the win over the Thunder.
Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Assigned To G League
Prior to tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat assigned rookie forward Nikola Jovic to the G League. Jovic is averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes. Here's the preview to Nuggets game:. Game time: 7 p.m., ET. Where: Ball Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
As He Turns 38, Here's A Look At LeBron James' Top Moments With Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James turns 38 today. In his 20-year career, he spent four of them with the Miami Heat. 1. James has monster game against the Boston Celtics. In Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, James shut down critics who claimed he wasn’t a “clutch...
Yardbarker
Entire Miami Heat Team Attends Udonis Haslem Jersey Retirement At Miami High
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem has given his all to the organization the past 20 years. On Tuesday, the Heat returned the favor. The entire roster, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and several staff members were on hand for Haslem's jersey retirement at Miami Senior High School. Haslem starred there, winning state titles in 1997 and 1998.
Christmas Video Of Fan Receiving A Miami Heat Jersey Draws Warm Reaction From Caleb Martin
Social media is often a place athletes and fans trade hateful jabs. That wasn't the case with a recent video posted of a Miami Heat fan receiving a Caleb Martin jersey for Christmas. When Martin saw the video, retweeted it and posted this message: "That’s love made my day . happy holidays!"
Yardbarker
James Harden Uses Dwyane Wade’s 3 NBA Title As Target
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers has arguably been the best shooting guard of this NBA’s generation. His resume speaks for itself, as he has accomplished a ton individually despite being the sixth man for the first three seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His game...
Comments / 0