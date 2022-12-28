ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND

Wednesday Scoreboard – December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Wednesday here: NBAPelicans 119, Timberwolves 118 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLEthan 67, McCook Central/Montrose 64Hamlin 55, Howard 49Little Wound 54, White Shield, ND 35Mitchell 83, Campbell County, WY 61McLaughlin 63, Mandaree, ND 43Pine Ridge 79, Wakpala 54St. Francis Indian 93, Solen, ND 11Viborg-Hurley […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

Tuesday Night Sports (12/27)

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Holiday tournaments are here! Bethany Lutheran College hosts its annual boys basketball tournament which features Mankato Loyola, Fairmont, Maple River, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, New Ulm, St. Clair, New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva and Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Over at New Richland, the NRHEG Panthers hosted a girls...
NEW RICHLAND, MN
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 28th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tons of prep basketball action from across the area, highlighted by McDonell’s first annual Denny Laramy Holiday Classic. In the girls’ bracket, Hillsboro faces McDonell, and Regis takes on Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. On the boys’ side, McDonell played Bayfield. In other prep basketball action,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
1390 Granite City Sports

High School Sports Results/Schedule December 28

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30 @ MAC. Crusader Christmas Boys and Girls Basketball Classic:. 11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - Girls. 12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - Boys. 2:15pm - SW Christian vs. Litchfield (H) - Girls. 3:45pm - Spectrum vs. Litchfield (H) -Boys. 5:30pm...
KFYR-TV

Class-A Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the vast majority of the games on the schedule snowed out last week, the Class-A Boys & Girls Basketball poll features the same five teams in the same order in both rankings conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters association. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Basketball: Day one of Girls Hoopster Classic

The Girls Hoopster Classic got underway Thursday at the Minot Auditorium. Class B Girls Basketball Scores DLB Lakers 56 TGU Titans 47 Final MLS Mavericks 55 Dunseith Dragons 33 Final #5 Shiloh Christian 59 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich 54 Final Beulah 32 #3 Rugby 64 Final Kidder County 55 Velva 29 Final Bowman County 58 Hazen 33 […]
MINOT, ND

