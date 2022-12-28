ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Monarchs drop Sun Belt opener to Red Wolves

NORFOLK, Va. — Omar El-Sheikh had 18 points in Arkansas State's 60-57 victory over Old Dominion on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener. El-Sheikh added 13 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Red Wolves (9-5). Caleb Fields added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. recorded 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Cougars extend Pirates losing streak to four

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Pat Robinson III’s 19 points off of the bench led College of Charleston to an 89-61 victory against Hampton on Thursday night. Robinson added five rebounds for the Cougars (13-1). Ante Brzovic scored 15 points and added three steals. Raekwon Horton shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Cougars prolonged their winning streak to 12 games.
CHARLESTON, SC
13newsnow.com

#1 CNU women close 2022 with 93-60 win over Rowan and improves to 12-0

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Improving to 12-0 on the season, the top-ranked Christopher Newport women's basketball team closed to 2022 calendar year with a 93-60 win over Rowan University (7-5) to notch the team's 34th consecutive home victory. The Captains were led by a well-rounded performance overall, including a dominant third-quarter showing as a team and from senior leader Sondra Fan.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
tripsavvy.com

7 Best Beaches in Virginia

Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
VIRGINIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Newport News, VA

Newport News, Virginia, is renowned for being a top-notch shipbuilding city where many of the Navy's warships were built. This city meandering the mouth of the James River was established in 1621 by several colonists from Ireland. Meanwhile, the city's name came from the commander of five expeditions, Christopher Newport.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hampton, VA

Hampton, an independent city in Virginia, is blessed with miles of coastline and spectacular water scenery and is situated on the Chesapeake Bay's entrance. The city is right in the middle of the East Coast and the Hampton Roads territory. Hampton was founded in 1610 and is one of America's...
HAMPTON, VA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?

If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Old Kings Road Clothing Store Now Open In Phoebus

HAMPTON—A new clothing store that emphasizes the “gasoline lifestyle” and caters to quality over quantity for everyone from outlaws to adventurers opened in Phoebus on November 8, 2022. The shop, Old Kings Road located at 7 N. Mallory St., will eventually offer its own line of goods...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Coliseum To Welcome New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank

HAMPTON-The multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition ended 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. The icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “Legacy Tour” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall), and Tank.
TAMPA, FL

