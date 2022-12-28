Read full article on original website
13newsnow.com
Monarchs drop Sun Belt opener to Red Wolves
NORFOLK, Va. — Omar El-Sheikh had 18 points in Arkansas State's 60-57 victory over Old Dominion on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener. El-Sheikh added 13 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Red Wolves (9-5). Caleb Fields added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. recorded 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.
13newsnow.com
Cougars extend Pirates losing streak to four
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Pat Robinson III’s 19 points off of the bench led College of Charleston to an 89-61 victory against Hampton on Thursday night. Robinson added five rebounds for the Cougars (13-1). Ante Brzovic scored 15 points and added three steals. Raekwon Horton shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Cougars prolonged their winning streak to 12 games.
13newsnow.com
#1 CNU women close 2022 with 93-60 win over Rowan and improves to 12-0
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Improving to 12-0 on the season, the top-ranked Christopher Newport women's basketball team closed to 2022 calendar year with a 93-60 win over Rowan University (7-5) to notch the team's 34th consecutive home victory. The Captains were led by a well-rounded performance overall, including a dominant third-quarter showing as a team and from senior leader Sondra Fan.
CBS Sports
College of Charleston vs. Hampton: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Hampton 3-9; College of Charleston 12-1 The College of Charleston Cougars and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at TD Arena. College of Charleston is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. The Cougars had enough...
Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
tripsavvy.com
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Newport News, VA
Newport News, Virginia, is renowned for being a top-notch shipbuilding city where many of the Navy's warships were built. This city meandering the mouth of the James River was established in 1621 by several colonists from Ireland. Meanwhile, the city's name came from the commander of five expeditions, Christopher Newport.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hampton, VA
Hampton, an independent city in Virginia, is blessed with miles of coastline and spectacular water scenery and is situated on the Chesapeake Bay's entrance. The city is right in the middle of the East Coast and the Hampton Roads territory. Hampton was founded in 1610 and is one of America's...
Small Business Spotlight: Va Beach seafood joint hopes to bounce back in 2023
Deltonio and Sumiko Thompson opened Crabby Cali's location on Holland Road in 2018. The Army veteran and former Nightingale dispatcher say they're making some changes to help sales in the new year.
Hampton man killed in 2 a.m. crash on I-64 in Virginia
Police say preliminary investigations reveal the car ran off the road, hit a jersey wall and crossed all four travel lanes before traveling into the woodline where it hit several trees and a road sign. The car came to a stop in a grassy area on the right shoulder.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?
If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
WAVY News 10
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
peninsulachronicle.com
Old Kings Road Clothing Store Now Open In Phoebus
HAMPTON—A new clothing store that emphasizes the “gasoline lifestyle” and caters to quality over quantity for everyone from outlaws to adventurers opened in Phoebus on November 8, 2022. The shop, Old Kings Road located at 7 N. Mallory St., will eventually offer its own line of goods...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach daycare could close for months after pipe burst, flooding building over holiday weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The winter weather froze a Virginia Beach daycare’s pipes and income. A pipe burst at Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center in the Green Run neighborhood, forcing the daycare to be closed for repairs. It could be three months before re-opening. District Manager Latese Hamilton said...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Coliseum To Welcome New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
HAMPTON-The multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition ended 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. The icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “Legacy Tour” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall), and Tank.
Repairs start on waste facility that caught fire, partially closing South Norfolk Jordan Bridge
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fire at a nearby waste facility shut down the Portsmouth side of the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge nearly two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the work began to repair the damage and reopen the widely traveled roadway. A Wheelabrator waste facility spokesperson said the road to...
2 shot while walking on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a child in Hampton overnight.
Virginia Beach firefighter program about to start using expanded training facility
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Harry E. Diezel Fire Training Center in Virginia Beach just got a huge upgrade. The facility is located off Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach. The city added on 16,700 square feet of training space, including a workout facility for large incoming classes. It can fit 30-60 recruits simultaneously, now.
Virginia Republican proposes forgiveness for some community college student loans
A Republican delegate from Virginia Beach is proposing a bill that would allow some community college students to get fully-forgivable loans -- but only in certain fields facing shortages.
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
