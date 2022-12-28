ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals Month: Free admission on Old Town Trolley Tours

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans looking to experience historic Old Town on a trolley can soon do so for free during the new year.

Starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 31, Old Town Trolley Tours is offering free admission for its own guided tour, Ghost and Gravestones Frightseeing Tour and the haunted Whaley House Day Tour as part of Locals Month.

“January is such a great time for locals to take advantage of what San Diego has to offer,” said David Thornton, general manager of Old Town Trolley Tours. “The weather is amazing, but things settle down after the holidays, so it is a wonderful opportunity to get out and see why San Diego is America’s Finest City.”

Click here for more information.

Those who would like to attend must show proof of San Diego County residency with a driver’s license, voter’s registration, utility bill or lease. Groups are not recommended, but individuals and families are welcomed for this promotion.

