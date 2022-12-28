ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Coyotes use balanced effort to topple Avalanche

 2 days ago

Lawson Crouse had a goal and two assists and Jakob Chychrun had three assists as the Arizona Coyotes recorded a 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday in Tempe, Ariz.

The Coyotes have won back-to-back games and have collected points in six of their last seven games on home ice (5-1-1).

The loss ended the Avalanche’s four-game winning streak.

Crouse’s backhanded goal at 11:33 of the first period gave the Coyotes a lead they would never relinquish. Crouse also had three points (two goals, one assist) in Arizona’s 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Dec. 9, but then collected only two points in his next seven appearances.

Chychrun matched a personal best with three points in a game. Complications from offseason wrist surgery delayed Chychrun’s season debut until Nov. 21, but the defenseman has made up for lost time with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) over 17 games.

Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes. Shayne Gostisbehere, J.J. Moser and Michael Carcone scored Arizona’s other goals.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for Colorado, and J.T. Compher had two assists. Evan Rodrigues and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche.

Both Makar and Rantanen came close to finding the scoresheet again in the second period. Makar rang a shot off the goalpost 30 seconds into the frame, while Rantanen had a possible game-tying goal disallowed on video review at the 12:00 mark.

Rantanen displayed excellent hand-eye coordination in knocking his own rebound out of the air for the seeming equalizer, but replay revealed that Makar was offsides earlier in the play.

Coyotes backup goaltender Connor Ingram was also sharp in denying the Avalanche during an extended offensive flurry in the second period. Ingram stopped 27 of 30 shots in the game to earn his second win of the season.

Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 of 32 shots.

Schmaltz has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

