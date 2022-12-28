Police investigating collision of dirt bike rider, car in West Baltimore Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A dirt bike rider is in critical condition after colliding with a car Tuesday on the border of the Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East and Mondawmin neighborhoods in West Baltimore.

The unknown male rider was headed eastbound on North Avenue when he struck a 2019 Nissan Rogue at Bentalou Street, a police spokesman said. The rider suffered a “serious head injury,” police said, and was taken to a hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police say they believe the dirt bike rider ran a red light at the intersection of North and Bentalou. The Nissan driver remained at the scene.