ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?

President Biden is slated to announce his 2024 campaign after the holidays. He is going to need a winning slogan.  I’ve got it. “Slow and Steady.” Boring, you say. You are thinking like Donald Trump.  Remember, the former president thought “Sleepy Joe” was a killer put-down when he faced Biden in the 2020 campaign. Trump…
GEORGIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Opinion: The Majority of the Americans Don't Support President Biden

Photo byDoor The White House - P20210615CS_CW23444, Publiek domein,. Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has seen a decline in popularity since taking office in January 2021. Despite facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply divided political landscape, President Biden has struggled to maintain high approval ratings among the American people.
New York Post

Hunter Biden joins US, French elite at dad’s first White House state dinner

WASHINGTON — First son Hunter Biden will join the most powerful and influential members of US and French society Thursday night at his father’s first state dinner as president, according to the official guest list. The disgraced first son has been a pervasive presence near his father since mid-November as House Republicans vow to probe President Biden’s role in his family’s lucrative foreign consulting work. Several billionaires and Hollywood stars will dine on award-winning wine and cheeses and butter-poached Maine lobsters flown in for the White House dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron. Actresses Jennifer Garner and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, singer John Legend, CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough...
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump

Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy