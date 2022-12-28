Read full article on original website
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Seven New Movies Available to Stream in January 2023
With the New Year quickly approaching, January will offer a new collection of movies to watch on the top streaming platforms. Some of the films center around family, marriage, technology and nostalgia. One of the highly anticipated projects is Netflix’s “You People,” which stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Hill plays a man who falls in love with a Black woman and the couple attempts to convince her parents (played by Murphy and Long) that they belong together, despite their cultural differences. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red...
TechRadar
Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal
Password sharing on streaming services is nothing new, and Netflix’s attempts to limit the practice in recent months are well-documented. Now, though, new piracy guidance issued by the British government suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.
The Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime shows to watch before 2023
Got some time off over the holidays? These are the movies and shows to pass the time perfectly
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
Millions of Netflix users warned sharing your password is now officially a CRIMINAL OFFENCE
Watching shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ without paying the relevant subscription breaks copyright law, the Intellectual Property Office said.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users ready and willing to be beamed up by a nonsensical time-hopping sci-fi fantasy
Science fiction, sweeping fantasy, and time travel stories are three individually popular subgenres of cinema, but trying to cram all three into a single blockbuster runs the risk of an unwieldy, disjointed, and ultimately messy experience. Alienoid is all of those things and so much more, but your mileage will vary as to whether or not it’s a good thing.
Netflix Boss Already Has Plans For How Its Ad-Based Subscriptions Will Change
Ted Sarandos explained that Netflix has some ideas for how the ad-based subscriptions will evolve.
My Netflix plans – 3 reasons I've subscribed to streaming service again
After an exodus of streamers in 2022, Netflix's plans look positive – here's why I'm back on board with a subscription
digitalspy.com
God of War show on Prime Video gets huge update
There is good news for fans of God of War because Prime Video has ordered a series based on the game. The show will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
The Prime Video Comedy 'Your Christmas or Mine?' Is Set in London — Was It Filmed There?
Imagine planning to surprise your significant other for Christmas, only to find out they've boarded a train to surprise you for Christmas on your home turf!. That's the Christmas-themed conundrum Hubert James Hughes (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley Taylor (Cora Kirk) find themselves in during the events of the Prime Video Your Christmas or Mine? rom-com.
Android Headlines
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix
From 'Daybreak' to '1899,' here are four of the most underrated shows streaming on Netflix right now. Check out what you're missing.
2022 Was a Year of Hard-Earned Lessons for Streamers – Here Are the 5 Biggest Ones | Charts
Year in Review: From an increased focus on revenue to narrowing content libraries, here are the key takeaways in streaming after a turbulent year. After a tough year for streamers in 2022, the industry as a whole is faced with two major questions as they look to improve their strategies in the new year.
TechRadar
2022 was the year streaming services thrived – and died
Year-end retrospectives are usually pretty boring for streaming services. “X service released this, X service released that,” and so on – in truth, there hasn’t been a real shake-up of the on-demand entertainment landscape since Disney Plus hit the market in 2019. 2022, though, proved a...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Loving Vincent Free Online
Best sites to watch Loving Vincent - Last updated on Dec 30, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Loving Vincent online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Loving Vincent on this page.
Collider
The True Story Behind 'True Detective' Season 2 Is Weirder Than the Show
Carcosa: True Detective Season 1 blew a lot of people's minds with its story of this mythic place, which is rumored to be the source of all corruption and depravity. Or perhaps it's just the ruined estate where Detectives Rust Cohle and Martin Hart (Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson) finally track down the child murderer they spend decades pursuing. Season 1 never quite answers this question, and even after the news broke that the two beloved lead characters would not return for Season 2, there was at least some hope that a new crop of characters could finish the job that Rust and Hart started: find Carcosa and burn it to the ground. Disappointing fans for the second time, True Detective's sophomore season told an entirely disconnected story, set in the city of Vinci, a nondescript industrial city on the outskirts of Los Angeles.
Amazon's Head Of TV Has Seen Reacher Season 2 And Has A Bold Take
We are starving for information on Reacher Season 2. So these words from Amazon Studios' Head of TV have us very excited.
Collider
10 Best Uses of the "Late Title Card," From 'Friday the 13th' to 'Pacific Rim'
Picture the scene: you have reached the theater just in time for your showing, and you cave in and buy overpriced popcorn and a drink before finding your seat while awkwardly navigating through people's legs as the advertisements play. You sit down, wrestle for the right to the armrest with the person sitting next to you, and breathe a sigh of relief as the movie finally begins after twenty minutes of ads and trailers.
Collider
'Glass Onion' Proves That Dave Bautista Is Cinema’s Best Wrestler-Turned-Actor
There is much to love about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Perhaps not his mediocre tequila brand but definitely his social media presence, cheerful persona, and commitment to making movies and TV shows that are fun and silly in a self-aware kind of way. Yet, despite The Rock’s undeniable greatness and despite the best efforts of other former squared circle grapplers such as Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura, and John Cena, all of them fall short of displaying the acting range and prowess of Dave Bautista.
