Florida State

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table

Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
Orlando Democrat warns the state may ramp up anti-LGBT legislation

ORLANDO, Fla. - State Representative Anna Eskamani said Thursday night’s protest outside a drag queen Christmas show at The Plaza Live in Orlando is just the beginning. "I am preparing for a legislative session in 2023 that will not only attack access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, but there will also be efforts to ban drag shows, restrict drag shows," said the democrat.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
New Florida laws take effect January 1

On January 1, 2023, several new laws will take effect in the state of Florida. These laws were passed by the state legislature either during the regular session last year, or during the most recent special session to address several state issues like property insurance and hurricane damage. What You...
Will Florida Legalize Marijuana for Recreational Use?

The usage of medical marijuana for “qualified” people is reportedly going to be legal as of 2022. However, as per “News4Jax,” it remains illegal to sell, grow, and consume marijuana for recreational use in the state of Florida. Many people on both sides of the issue have been discussing if marijuana should be made legal in Florida.
Florida Division of Emergency Management Led Historic Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) highlight the State of Florida’s groundbreaking emergency response actions taken this year and the Division’s ongoing disaster recovery efforts to support rebuilding and resiliency in impacted communities. “Thanks to the Governor’s leadership,...
