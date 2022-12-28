Read full article on original website
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
In 2023, it's not too late for Florida to get its act together
Looking back on 2022, it’s easy to see what we’ll face moving forward, because we left so many serious problems unresolved. Florida enters 2023 as a divided state, one with great promise but where many have cast aside values that were helping advance a future both profitable and more equitable.
Destin Log
Is weed legal in Florida? Here's what to know about marijuana laws in the Sunshine State
The number of states that have legalized recreational marijuana has risen to over 20 in the last decade. But Florida is not one of them. Recently introduced State House bills seeking to legalize personal marijuana use died in committee, but each year more are filed. President Joe Biden issued a...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
fox13news.com
What new Florida laws go into effect in 2023?
With a new year, it means new laws are going into effect in Florida. New lobbying restrictions, toll credits, and property tax rebates are just a few of the changes coming to the Sunshine State.
Gov. DeSantis expects lawmakers to pass a permitless gun carry law in 2023
"Constitutional Carry" could be coming to Florida in 2023
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
communitynewspapers.com
Theft is too easy in Florida’s Homeowners Associations by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
The recent arrests of members of the Hammocks Community Association have shed a. long overdue public light on the plight of helpless homeowners when the directors of a. Homeowners Association (HOA) go deliberately wrong. The Florida Legislature specifically designed Florida’s HOA law to limit government’s ability to regulate HOAs, explaining,...
floridianpress.com
Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table
Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Democrat warns the state may ramp up anti-LGBT legislation
ORLANDO, Fla. - State Representative Anna Eskamani said Thursday night’s protest outside a drag queen Christmas show at The Plaza Live in Orlando is just the beginning. "I am preparing for a legislative session in 2023 that will not only attack access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, but there will also be efforts to ban drag shows, restrict drag shows," said the democrat.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
mynews13.com
New Florida laws take effect January 1
On January 1, 2023, several new laws will take effect in the state of Florida. These laws were passed by the state legislature either during the regular session last year, or during the most recent special session to address several state issues like property insurance and hurricane damage. What You...
proclaimerscv.com
Will Florida Legalize Marijuana for Recreational Use?
The usage of medical marijuana for “qualified” people is reportedly going to be legal as of 2022. However, as per “News4Jax,” it remains illegal to sell, grow, and consume marijuana for recreational use in the state of Florida. Many people on both sides of the issue have been discussing if marijuana should be made legal in Florida.
Marconews.com
Vehicle strikes again top killer in Florida: Five things to know about panthers in 2022
Twenty-seven overall Florida panther deaths have been recorded by the state this year, and 25 of those deaths were road kills. Those numbers are pretty average overall (when compared to the past five years), but 25 road kills is on the high side when compared to recent years. Panthers are...
WINKNEWS.com
New Florida law helping law enforcement crackdown on street racing
Maybe you’re at home and hear an engine roar in the distance, or perhaps you’re driving in your car when bright lights go speeding by; street racing is a problem across Florida and can have deadly consequences. The sights and sounds of street racing are easy to recognize....
wlrn.org
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for driving, a recent report shows
A recently published report from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety shows Florida has some of fewest roadway safety laws in the country. On a scale of 1 to 10, Florida scored a 2 for optimal roadway safety laws. Only Montana and Wyoming scored lower. Tara Gill is the...
Florida business owner sentenced to 9 years in prison for exploiting Mexican farmworkers
The owner of a Florida-based farmworker company has been sentenced to 118 months in prison on racketeering and forced-labor conspiracy charges.
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Division of Emergency Management Led Historic Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts in 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) highlight the State of Florida’s groundbreaking emergency response actions taken this year and the Division’s ongoing disaster recovery efforts to support rebuilding and resiliency in impacted communities. “Thanks to the Governor’s leadership,...
