Conway, AR

THV11

Pulaski County jail program helps with re-entering society

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Re-entering society is a stressful process for the formally incarcerated due to the lack of assistance. However, the Pulaski County Detention Facility has a re-entry program that helps those people get back in touch with society. The program is entering its third year. "People who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

911 dispatchers expecting busy New Year’s Eve

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While people get ready to ring in the new year, law enforcement wants to remind everyone to keep their eyes and ears open for fireworks and gunshots on New Year's Eve. "It can be pretty intense where we're inundated with non-emergency as well as emergency...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Man arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide, according to police. Little Rock police arrested Justin Davis, 21, on Thursday in connection with the homicide and have charged him with first-degree murder. Police originally responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

NLRPD identify victims in double homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have identified the victims of the shooting that happened on East 16th street. Police have identified the victims as 19-year-old Devon Hill and 18-year-old Brayden Robinson both of Little Rock. Police originally responded to the 800 block of East 16th Street...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office

BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
BENTON, AR
