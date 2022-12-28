Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Pulaski County jail program helps with re-entering society
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Re-entering society is a stressful process for the formally incarcerated due to the lack of assistance. However, the Pulaski County Detention Facility has a re-entry program that helps those people get back in touch with society. The program is entering its third year. "People who...
Clinical therapist shares how to healthily tackle your 2023 resolutions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As soon as the clock strikes midnight on December 31 there's excitement for new beginnings— but clinical therapist, Beatrice Klokpah, explained that the new year can also cause some stress. “There's a tremendous amount of pressure that comes with change, and new beginnings, and...
Center for Arkansas Legal Services welcomes new executive director Milo Mumgaard
The Center for Arkansas Legal Services, based in Little Rock with seven offices throughout central and southern Arkansas, has named its first new executive director in almost three decades. The CALS office in South Arkansas is located in El Dorado. Milo Mumgaard joins CALS as low-income Arkansans face an increasingly...
Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
Celebratory New Years Eve gunfire prohibited in Arkansas
New Year's Eve is a time for celebration - but Little Rock Police Department are here to remind you that laws don’t get left in 2022.
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
911 dispatchers expecting busy New Year’s Eve
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While people get ready to ring in the new year, law enforcement wants to remind everyone to keep their eyes and ears open for fireworks and gunshots on New Year's Eve. "It can be pretty intense where we're inundated with non-emergency as well as emergency...
Love Your Body Week | How this Arkansas teacher spreads positivity through dance
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — For the second year in a row, Hot Springs packed the house for a presentation of the Hot Chocolate Nutty Nutcracker. The presentation is filled with dancers of all abilities from Hot Springs junior and senior high. Hot springs high didn't have the resources for...
North Little Rock police identify victims in December homicide
The names of the two young victims in a North Little Rock homicide investigation have been released.
Man arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide, according to police. Little Rock police arrested Justin Davis, 21, on Thursday in connection with the homicide and have charged him with first-degree murder. Police originally responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway...
Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
Life expectancy decreases in U.S., Arkansas doctors not surprised
According to final mortality data released last week, U.S. Life Expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996.
Conway police make arrest in Monday shooting
Officials with the Conway Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in a Monday shooting.
NLRPD identify victims in double homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have identified the victims of the shooting that happened on East 16th street. Police have identified the victims as 19-year-old Devon Hill and 18-year-old Brayden Robinson both of Little Rock. Police originally responded to the 800 block of East 16th Street...
City of Little Rock reminds citizens of fireworks, gunfire prohibition ahead of New Year’s Eve
Ahead of New Year’s weekend, the use of personal fireworks and celebratory gunfire are prohibited within Little Rock city limits and can be reported to the police.
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
Little Rock family of murdered 23-year-old desperate for answers, still searching for justice
James Wiggins, 23, was shot and killed near the intersection of Greenway and Belmont Drive in Little Rock this past May.
Blue & You Foundation 2023 grants in Arkansas expected to top $3.3 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities, and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million. The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded...
