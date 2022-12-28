ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odyssey

A Guide To Staying Motivated Into The New Year

By mxdisonyoung
Odyssey
Odyssey
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqhJs_0jwCvnyw00

It is so easy to catch the motivation bug around New Years Eve/Day. Everyone is posting their goals, their plans to reach those goals, and inspirational quotes. But, there are also people poking fun at those inspiring posters because of a tale as old as time, people not sticking to their resolutions.

Every year we see the gym empty out exponentially, all of those people who vowed to be "better people" this year never volunteer, the brand new planner you bought because you swore you were going to be organized this year lays untouched all February. That's OK too - life goes on. But, if you want to be resilient and work hard for your goals, you need to stick with it.

You need to start with a plan. Every goal is not achievable if you do not have a solid plan to guide you to success. Think of it like you have to drive to a place you've never been before, without a map, you will probably never reach your destination. Take time to sit down with yourself and make a plan. Make sure the plan is logical and reasonable so that you aren't overwhelmed or disappointed if you need more time. For example, plan out workouts around your class schedule, that way you know when you can go for sure and hold yourself accountable.

Remember why you're doing it. I believe that your motivation and goals are more likely to be reached if the goal you're setting is set for yourself. What you're doing you want to do for yourself. Even if it is not, a reminder of why you're doing it can be a huge motivator to keep going. Put a sticky note on your mirror reminding yourself why you're trying to lose weight. Set a daily reminder of your phone to remind you why it is so important to get good grades this semester.

I wish you nothing but good luck and success reaching your goals this year. Here's to you!

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

How To Start Decluttering When It Feels Overwhelming

We’ve all been there. The mountains of mail, the overstuffed closet. From tools to toys, clutter just becomes part of the background. Even the neatest among us accumulates a lot of stuff. When do we do something about it?. “I think you know in your gut that it’s time...
Odyssey

Six Lies Fed to Your Mind, By Your Mind.

Life is hard, and is even harder with a mental illness. Even if you aren't clinically diagnosed with depression or anxiety, in the hardest times of your life you can probably associate with several of these thoughts. Fear not, everyone else is thinking them too. Maybe we just need a big, loving, group therapy session (or six).
thebiochronicle.com

Stop Feeling Anxious Today! 10 Tips For Success!

Reflecting on one’s accomplishments is seen as soothing by many. More could be completed in the same amount of time if the workload was organized and weekly targets were set. Fortunately, you can choose from a number of restful accommodations. Consistency has been demonstrated to significantly increase the odds of success.
Yoga Journal

A Beginner’s Guide to the Yamas and Niyamas

Unlock this article with 50% off for a limited time. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. If you’re the kind of person who likes to have a plan in order to forge a path toward your ideal life, your yoga practice can undoubtedly help you on the journey. Centuries ago, the great sage Patanjali laid out a kind of map to help you chart your course to contentment. The yogi suggests not just asana and meditation but also attitudes and behaviors to aid your transformation.
Women's Health

14 Relationship Green Flags To Look Out For When Dating, According To Relationship Experts

When it comes to dating, it's almost too easy to list off your deal breakers, turn-offs, and all-around icks. Maybe you make for the hills at the first sign of mind games, or perhaps you swipe left on anyone who wears sunglasses in every single dating app profile pic. While some dating deal breakers are a matter of personal preference, others are unhealthy, toxic, and/or relationship-damaging red flags.
Odyssey

A Walk Through Nature!

A calm mind creates more conscious and clear thoughts, always find your peace; wherever it may be. The past few weeks have been an exploration of extreme limits that I can make my body go through. Being anxious about school and feeling like my work couldn't be good enough, I really began to rip apart my self-esteem and motivation to continue creating artwork or even writing for that matter.
ILLINOIS STATE
Women's Health

5 Hacks to Help You Stick to Your New Year's Fitness Resolutions

Hopping on the New Year’s Resolution fitness bandwagon may seem cliché—especially if you’ve done it before, only to find yourself on the couch every morning, afternoon, and night come February. If you're ashamed about how your resolution went last year, never fear. Only 8 percent of people actually follow through with their New Year's resolutions by the end of the year, according to research from the University of Scranton.
Odyssey

A Hopeful Depression

Sometimes, my depression looks like me standing in the kitchen, drinking iced tea, with one earbud in and no pants, half listening to my roommate talk about her day and wondering if 10:39 pm is too early for me to go to bed. Not to sleep, just to be there. Anyone who knows me, knows I thrive once the sun goes down and I don't usually fall asleep until 3 am. But there are many days, where I sit and stare at the clock, watching the minutes pass, waiting for an acceptable time for me to retreat to my room for the night without causing alarm.
Ujwal Sharma

Principles for becoming successful

Becoming successful in life can mean different things to different people, but there are some common strategies that can help anyone achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Here are some tips on how to become successful in life:
Odyssey

Christmas break is the best!

For most students, getting through the last month of school before Christmas break is very painful. Most of us are probably walking zombies dragging ourselves around from the countless nights spent staying up late studying. You have the fake Christmas break (Thanksgiving) where, at the end of, homework is still...
Odyssey

I Did The Third Person Body Challenge And You Should Do It, Too

She is tan. Her skin reminds me of a light caramel piece of a candy picked out in October. She is curvy. The curves seem endless and their most amazing to be felt on with the trace of a finger. She is smooth. Lotion that smells of strawberries seem to...
Odyssey

5 Podcasts That Will Change The Way You Live Your Life

Without a doubt, podcasts have taken over my life. I am one of those people that love having noise no matter what I am doing. Whether it be in the shower, while I am getting ready, on my drive home, or while I am falling asleep, podcasts are easy and convenient, requiring you to only listen, as opposed to reading or watching T.V.
GEORGIA STATE
yr.media

Weddings, Social Events Hurting Gen Z’s Money Goals

Nearly half of Gen Z and millennials say weddings and social events are getting in the way of their money goals. About 46% of millennials and 48% of Gen Z say spending money on events like weddings and baby showers is cutting into their personal budgets, according to a recent survey by Prudential. The younger generations surveyed were far more likely than Gen X and Baby Boomers to say the events are affecting their money goals like owning a home or having kids.
Chowan Herald

Take time for reflection...

As we reach the end of the holiday season it is important to reflect on the past year. Reflection is necessary for self-awareness. When we practice reflection we can find areas of our lives that may need improvement. The will to improve requires us to understand that we make mistakes. Making mistakes is simply part of everyday life. Yet, what we do after identifying our mistakes is crucial. We can choose to ignore our mistakes – or we can reflect on our mistakes and attempt...
KevinMD.com

Character, not cash: the ingredients of a happy and meaningful life

I recently came across a few videos, notes, and books from Jim Rohn (Tony Robbins’s mentor), and I found so much timeless wisdom. Take note that the book, 7 Strategies For Wealth and Happiness, was released in 1985. Let’s start with what I consider one of the best definitions...
EF Bomb Coach

Guide to Self-Care for Busy Moms

Let’s talk about why self-care is so important and how you can incorporate it into your daily life. Let’s start by looking at what self-care is. Obviously, you know it’s about taking care of yourself, but do you know exactly what it is? Many people don’t think about it because it is often explained in a very vague way.
Odyssey

5 TikTok Health Trends That Sucked Me In​

This is a response to "4 Ways Millennials Are Changing The Food Industry". I am not a registered dietician or licensed health professional, these thoughts and ideas are all my own opinions. If you want professional health advice, reach out to someone who is a licensed professional . 1. Intermittent...
Odyssey

Why People-Pleasing is Inherently Selfish

This is a response to Meeting New People Will Expand Your Knowledge And Experience!. If you're a recovering people pleaser like me, you probably struggle to maintain healthy relationships. People pleasers are notoriously prone to codependency- a condition that severely hampers one's ability to have mutually beneficial relationships. When a people pleaser meets someone they like, we naturally want to, well, please them. But that behavior isn't as generous as it might sound.
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy