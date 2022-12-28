A Guide To Staying Motivated Into The New Year

It is so easy to catch the motivation bug around New Years Eve/Day. Everyone is posting their goals, their plans to reach those goals, and inspirational quotes. But, there are also people poking fun at those inspiring posters because of a tale as old as time, people not sticking to their resolutions.

Every year we see the gym empty out exponentially, all of those people who vowed to be "better people" this year never volunteer, the brand new planner you bought because you swore you were going to be organized this year lays untouched all February. That's OK too - life goes on. But, if you want to be resilient and work hard for your goals, you need to stick with it.

You need to start with a plan. Every goal is not achievable if you do not have a solid plan to guide you to success. Think of it like you have to drive to a place you've never been before, without a map, you will probably never reach your destination. Take time to sit down with yourself and make a plan. Make sure the plan is logical and reasonable so that you aren't overwhelmed or disappointed if you need more time. For example, plan out workouts around your class schedule, that way you know when you can go for sure and hold yourself accountable.

Remember why you're doing it. I believe that your motivation and goals are more likely to be reached if the goal you're setting is set for yourself. What you're doing you want to do for yourself. Even if it is not, a reminder of why you're doing it can be a huge motivator to keep going. Put a sticky note on your mirror reminding yourself why you're trying to lose weight. Set a daily reminder of your phone to remind you why it is so important to get good grades this semester.

I wish you nothing but good luck and success reaching your goals this year. Here's to you!