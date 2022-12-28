Read full article on original website
YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund honors Billy Coffindaffer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. recently announced the creation of a new fund as part of its $1 Million Match Campaign to help build the IMPACT Fund for greater regional grantmaking. The YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund has been established with...
WVDNR Police guide Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy cadets on first deer hunt
MONTGOMERY — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police officers recently partnered with Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy staff to provide an opportunity for cadets to go through a hunter education course and participate in an antlerless deer hunt in Roane County. The special hunt continues a years-long partnership between the...
Steven Lee Henline
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Steven Lee Henline, age 72, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 15, 1950, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Elmer L. and Delores Lucille Leaseburge Henline.
Harold Andrew Lewis
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold Andrew Lewis, age 89, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 16, 1933, in Upshur County, WV, a son of the late Alva and Bess Lewis.
Robin Lynn Goldsmith
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Goldsmith, age 63, a resident of Clarksburg, WV, died at his home on Wednesday December 28, 2022. Robin was born July 12, 1959 in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late Carl E. Goldsmith Sr. and Dorothy (Carpenter) Goldsmith.
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 977 donates food boxes to veterans
KINGWOOD — Eleven members of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 977 met at the Kingwood Shop ’n Save before Christmas to put together 20 boxes of food for county veterans. Veteran Bill Benson said the chapter spent $1,200 on the boxes.
Pauline Ann Jones
FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — Pauline Ann Jones, 80, of Ivydale, WV, passed away on December …
Fairmont State Wrestling falls at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State wrestling team (10-11) fell to West Virginia (4-1) on Monday (Dec. 19) night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. “I feel like we battled very hard tonight as a group,” said head coach Gennaro Bonaventura. “I liked our effort and was proud of our guys for competing. I think we learned a lot tonight as a group. This was our last competition of the semester and I am excited to get back to work with our team when we get back in January.”
Bonnie Nelson
NEWBURG — Bonnie Ellen Nelson, 77 of Newburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at home. She was born on March 21, 1945 in Fairmont, daughter of the late Russell Edward and Eulalah Mae (Carter) Plum.
Ruie L. Crawford
BEVERLY, Ohio (WV News) — Ruie L. Crawford, 90, of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Lost Creek, WV, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Appletree Homes in Beverly. She was born on April 6, 1932, in McWhorter, WV, daughter of Iven and Evvie Thompson Hardman.
West Preston School asks county commission to help fund playground upgrades
KINGWOOD — The West Preston Local School Improvement Council has asked the Preston County Commission for help upgrading the outdoor playground at the school. In a presentation at the commission’s Dec. 20 regular meeting, LSIC Chair Brittany Yost said that the playground, installed in the 2002-2003 school year, has many broken pieces of equipment and is sinking. She asked the commission to consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help buy new equipment and address the sinking.
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
Broadband services to increase in Taylor County, West Virginia after grant award
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Taylor County Commission was awarded another grant that will help bring broadband to the county. On behalf of the Taylor County Commission, President Tony Veltri and Sheena Hunt, Region VI Planning and Development Council executive director, sent an application to the state for a FY2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to be used through the Taylor County Broadband Project.
Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger
JANE LEW- Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger, 86, of Broad Run-Jane Lew, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. Marlene was born October 20, 1936, in Rosedale, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Harold R. and...
WVU women open Big 12 slate on Saturday when they host Oklahoma
The Mountaineer women's basketball team heads into Big 12 Conference action, as it hosts No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum at 2 p.m. Saturday’s contest marks the 25th all-time meeting between WVU (9-2) and OU (10-1). Oklahoma leads the series, 14-10; however, the two teams are tied, 5-5, when playing in Morgantown.
A review of the 2022 WVU football team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you were to roll back the clock to the spring before West Virginia met Pitt in the first renewal of the Backyard Brawl in a decade to open the new football season, you might be expecting see a revitalization of Mountaineer football if someone told you:
A review of the 2022 WVU men's and women's soccer teams
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Nikki Izzo-Brown is the only soccer coach West Virginia’s women’s soccer program has ever known. She brought her team into existence, brought it into prominence, even brought it to the NCAA’s national championship game in 2016. But the job she did with her 27th team in 2022 will go down as one of her greatest accomplishments.
Shirley Ann 'Nana' Barrett Miller
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shirley Ann “Nana” Barrett Miller, 81, of Stonewood, WV, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born in Brownton, WV, on November 1, 1941, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Billie Barrett.
WVU meets No. 20 Oklahoma on New Year’s Eve
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 31, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 20/18 Oklahoma inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Sooners is set for 2 p.m. ET, with gates...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Madisen Smith 12/28/22
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith highlights the defense WVU played over the holiday break and hopes to continue that as the Mountaineers host Top 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at the Coliseum. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
