Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicideHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
First Day Hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on January 1stColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
AdAmAn Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs Is Worth a VisitColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Week to Visit the Award-Winning Electric Safari at CMZooColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs homeEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Supermax prison staffing shortages force maintenance workers, secretaries to watch nation's most dangerous inmates
DENVER — Prison secretaries, case managers, maintenance workers and counselors are picking up shifts to guard terrorists, cartel bosses and spies at the nation's most secure prison because of short staffing, the leader of the local correctional officers' union said. Behind the fence of FCC Florence's supermax prison are...
Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO
A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
13 Investigates: El Paso County murder arrest highlights deportation process in Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Customers and Border Patrol report that more than 12,000 undocumented immigrants with prior criminal convictions have been arrested in the U.S. in 2022. This comes as the debate over America's immigration policies stays at the forefront of concern for local and national legislators. Of those previous The post 13 Investigates: El Paso County murder arrest highlights deportation process in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
Colorado Springs business owner enters mayoral race
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sallie Clark announced her candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs highlighting her decades of experience in public service and business. Clark announced her candidacy on Nov. 15 at the Norris Penrose Event Center outlining her priorities if she is elected Mayor: ”I love Colorado Springs. It’s my home. It’s the city where […]
Hiker calls for help after spotting mountain lion on Colorado peak
On Christmas night, search and rescue teams deployed into Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range after nightfall to find a hiker who was concerned a predator may be lurking. According to Custer County Search and Rescue, their team was called out to assist in the mission at about 9:30...
Colorado’s Rainbow Falls is Famous + Named for Colorful Graffiti
Colorado is absolutely filled with amazing natural landmarks and attractions. The state is home to world-famous natural wonders like Garden of the Gods, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, and Colorado National Monument, to name a few. However, one natural landmark in Colorado is not necessarily famous for its natural state,...
Dog stolen in Colorado Springs returned thanks to KKTV 11 News viewers!
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County was taken into custody along I-25. Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday. Experts say key changes could have saved some homes during the...
Increase in demand forces Colorado food pantry to limit visits
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood nonprofit is starting the new year with a new problem. Visits to their food pantry have increased so much they have to start limiting them. Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS) said the number of families they give groceries to has doubled in two months.
Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The construction company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion in Pueblo is being sued in federal court for failing to do the job they agreed to do. A federal lawsuit was filed against Wanzek Construction Inc. based out of North Dakota on Dec. 21 for breaking their The post Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work appeared first on KRDO.
Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County was taken into custody along I-25. Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock home
(Castle Rock, Colo.) Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is no longer a Colorado resident. Earlier this month, Chapman sold his Castle Rock residence, which was initially listed in October for $1.69 million but sold for $1.59 million.
Dog rescued from window well in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One dog is back home after being stuck in a window well for several nights. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak regions says that neighbors hear the barks of a dog for at least three days, but were unaware that they were cries for help.
Man allegedly killed by roommate identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was allegedly killed by his roommate On Dec. 18, 37-year-old Martin Rodarte, of Colorado Springs, was discovered dead in his home near the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard. The coroner’s office has yet to determine the cause […]
Massive fireworks show launching from Colorado 14er to celebrate new year
If you've been living in Colorado Springs for long, you're probably well-aware of the AdAmAn Club, best known for launching fireworks off of Pikes Peak as part of a New Year's Eve tradition. This year, the show is set to take place once again, with those in the Pikes Peak region urged to turn their eyes toward the 14,115-foot summit at the stroke of 9 PM on December 31st and again at midnight.
Woman finds body in yard, death labeled suspicious
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a body was found in a yard on the north side of unincorporated El Paso County, northeast of Monument, on Monday, Dec. 26. According to EPSO, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, a woman living in the 20000 block of […]
Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road
WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 18 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 18 hours...
Recent college grad among those dead in Colorado Springs amid frigid temps
Last week’s arctic blast appears to be responsible for at least four deaths in Colorado Springs, including that of a 23-year-old college student, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Katelin Anderson, a recent Pikes Peak State College graduate who had been accepted into Colorado School of Mines' engineering...
El Paso County law enforcement failed the public | MAES
It is time for a thorough investigation into the inadequate response by El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and the El Paso district attorney to the circumstances of the alleged Club Q murderer during a previous confrontation with law enforcement in El Paso County. In 2021, the El Paso County...
