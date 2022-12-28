ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

94.3 Lite FM

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
Outsider.com

Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO

A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: El Paso County murder arrest highlights deportation process in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Customers and Border Patrol report that more than 12,000 undocumented immigrants with prior criminal convictions have been arrested in the U.S. in 2022. This comes as the debate over America's immigration policies stays at the forefront of concern for local and national legislators. Of those previous The post 13 Investigates: El Paso County murder arrest highlights deportation process in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs business owner enters mayoral race

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sallie Clark announced her candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs highlighting her decades of experience in public service and business. Clark announced her candidacy on Nov. 15 at the Norris Penrose Event Center outlining her priorities if she is elected Mayor: ”I love Colorado Springs. It’s my home. It’s the city where […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The construction company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion in Pueblo is being sued in federal court for failing to do the job they agreed to do.  A federal lawsuit was filed against Wanzek Construction Inc. based out of North Dakota on Dec. 21 for breaking their The post Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Dog rescued from window well in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One dog is back home after being stuck in a window well for several nights. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak regions says that neighbors hear the barks of a dog for at least three days, but were unaware that they were cries for help.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man allegedly killed by roommate identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was allegedly killed by his roommate On Dec. 18, 37-year-old Martin Rodarte, of Colorado Springs, was discovered dead in his home near the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard. The coroner’s office has yet to determine the cause […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Massive fireworks show launching from Colorado 14er to celebrate new year

If you've been living in Colorado Springs for long, you're probably well-aware of the AdAmAn Club, best known for launching fireworks off of Pikes Peak as part of a New Year's Eve tradition. This year, the show is set to take place once again, with those in the Pikes Peak region urged to turn their eyes toward the 14,115-foot summit at the stroke of 9 PM on December 31st and again at midnight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman finds body in yard, death labeled suspicious

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a body was found in a yard on the north side of unincorporated El Paso County, northeast of Monument, on Monday, Dec. 26. According to EPSO, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, a woman living in the 20000 block of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road

WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 18 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 18 hours...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

El Paso County law enforcement failed the public | MAES

It is time for a thorough investigation into the inadequate response by El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and the El Paso district attorney to the circumstances of the alleged Club Q murderer during a previous confrontation with law enforcement in El Paso County. In 2021, the El Paso County...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

