MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley and his family say they have filed a guardianship petition to take over the care of a baby boy allegedly abandoned in the New Hampshire woods by his 26-year-old adoptive daughter. Alexandra Eckersley, who is homeless, was arrested this week for allegedly giving misleading information to cops who were trying to locate her and her newborn after she called to tell them she’d given birth in a tent. In a lengthy statement, the Eckersleys said she has “suffered from severe mental illness her entire life” and chose to live on the streets after several stints in hospital and in treatment programs. “We did our very best to get Allie all of the help and support humanly possible,” they said. Police said the baby was born three months premature and was suffering hypothermia when they eventually found him in 15-degree weather. According to court documents, Eckersley told police she’d used cocaine in the previous two days, and thought she was constipated or hemorrhaging when she went into labor on Christmas Day.Read it at WMUR

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO