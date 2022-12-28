ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
New York Post

Want to see Luka Doncic after his 60-point triple-double? Some tickets are $12

Luka Doncic made history twice in one night. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the 6-foot-7 All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. That wasn’t enough for Doncic though. With 35 seconds left in regulation, he and his Dallas Mavericks overcame a nine-point...
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
