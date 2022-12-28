ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic's 60-point, 21 rebound triple-double

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
 2 days ago

Fresh off a 50-point game just four days ago, Mavericks' superstar point guard Luka Doncic did something on Tuesday night that no other NBA player has ever done.

Doncic poured in a career-high 60 points on 21-31 shooting in the Mavs' 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. He completed the triple-double by grabbing a career-high 21 rebounds to go with his 10 assists. He becomes the first player in NBA history to put up that stat line.

The legendary performance left the NBA world in awe.

