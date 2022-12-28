ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportiQuiz: 2022 Sports Business by the Numbers!

By Lev Akabas and Eben Novy-Williams
 2 days ago

Sports franchise valuations and player salaries continued to boom in 2022, as records fell on both fronts. Meanwhile, stock prices plummeted across the board as last year’s gains, especially those of publicly-traded sportsbooks, were wiped away by the bear market.

Try your hand at our SportiQuiz below, in which we’ve rounded up 30 of the most notable sports business numbers of the past 12 months to test your knowledge of the industry. For each question, choose the figure that you think is the higher of the two. To read more about these big news stories of the year, click on the links to the Sportico stories, which will be revealed along with the answer to each question.

Sportico

USFL, FOX Sports Reach New CBA Rivaling XFL Compensation

As the rebooted United States Football League gets ready for its second season in April, the players managed to secure a major win just before Christmas. USFL player reps and parent company FOX Sports have tentatively agreed on a new three-year collective bargaining agreement. The proposed agreement, which comes six months after the players voted to unionize, increases minimum salaries and provides a stronger benefits package than they previously had during last year’s inaugural season. The new compensation package is noteworthy, as it is a slight increase in what most active players are receiving in the XFL, another rebooted spring...
Sportico

Endeavor’s Business Increasingly Relying on Sports

Endeavor Group Holding’s (NYSE: EDR) owned sports properties segment generated $402.3 million in revenue in Q3, roughly 33% of the $1.221 billion in revenue the company brought in during the quarter. The idea that sports would play a central role in Endeavor’s business was unfathomable as recently as the mid-2010s. “I don’t think anybody thought, even with the [2014] acquisition of IMG, we were ultimately going to be so heavily concentrated in sports,” president Mark Shapiro said. “We didn’t even have WME Sports [at the time].” The company’s success in growing the UFC has made that a reality, and several post-pandemic trends...
Sportico

Sporticast: Suns Sell, Mets Spend, and NFL Streams

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the record-setting sale of the Phoenix Suns. Mat Ishbia has reached an agreement to buy the NBA team in a transaction that values the club at $4 billion. It’s the highest valuation ever for an NBA team, and one that has shocked a lot of people in the industry. Sportico is aware of bidders in the mid-$2 billion and low-$3 billion range—it’s possible that Ishbia paid ~$800 million more than the next closest offer. The transaction will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

Reports of Bally Sports RSNs’ Impending Doom Are Greatly Exaggerated

Media makes catastrophists out of even the most level-headed observers of the space, but the reaction to the news that Diamond Sports is putting some distance between itself and Sinclair Broadcasting suggests that more than a few pundits may want to look into getting their hands on a steady supply of Ativan. While this may read as a contrarian take on the latest upheaval in the RSN universe, make no mistake: As onerous as Diamond’s debt load is, the Bally Sports properties are not at death’s door. Given some of the changes that have been carried out this week, it’s...
Sportico

Charting 2022: Sportico’s Best Data Visualization Stories

In Sportico’s third calendar year of existence, the staff took advantage of the numbers accumulated over more than 30 months to present comparisons of data over time that highlight the ever-changing nature of our industry. We also experimented with more colorful ways to present familiar datasets. Here are our favorite data visualizations we’ve published in the past 12 months (not including our franchise valuations wheels). Click on the headers to read the corresponding stories. NFL Games Account for 75 of the 100 Most-Watched Broadcasts of 2021 (Jan. 7) The NFL in 2021 effectively swallowed TV whole, accounting for 41 of the top...
GEORGIA STATE
Sportico

CFP Expansion Expected to Increase Value of Other Bowl Games

The College Football Playoff recently announced it would be expanding from four to 12 teams for the 2024 season. The additional game inventory is expected to generate $450 million in gross revenue over the final two years of the current television contract and billions more in the years ahead. The playoff expansion is expected to benefit all parties involved, including the Power Five conferences and their member schools, who will likely receiving most of the additional opportunities, exposure and revenue; the New Year’s Six (NY6) bowls, which will now host an annual playoff game; the CFP’s future broadcast partners; and the...
Sportico

Saying Goodbye to 2022, One College Sports Saga at a Time

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU-ians, and welcome to the last SporticoU of 2022. What a year it has been. Let’s see if we can capture this year in just one paragraph—challenge accepted. In no particular order: There was more NIL news than any one human could possibly keep track of, as rules loosened, collectives capitalized and athletes cashed in (or, in some cases, attempted to). The heated debates around amateurism, the age-old foundation of the NCAA, and athlete employment status raged on. The U.S. celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the popularity of women’s sports including basketball, softball, volleyball and...
TEXAS STATE
Sportico

Sports Bars Bring Streaming Revolution’s Next Challenge

For as long as there has been beer in America, there have been bars. And for as long as there has been television, there have been sports bars. By 1947, few Americans had TVs at home, but 12-inch screens had already warped the traditional tavern experience around them. One June evening that year—a Wednesday—New York Times reporter Murray Schumach observed men piling into Hussey’s Bar and Grill on 47th and 9th an hour before the Dodgers game, hoping to grab seats near the tube. The crowd stayed late, too, watching boxing matches while throngs gathered outside the windows, hoping to catch...
OHIO STATE
Sportico

NHL Eyes Schedule Shift for More Rivalry Games, Business Boost

The National Hockey League is considering an overhaul of its scheduling with a shift that would create more games between geographic rivals, ease travel demands, and generate more money for teams across the league. NHL owners and executives have discussed the potential change multiple times over the past few months, according to people familiar with the conversations. The plan was not a formal agenda item for governors at league meetings this week in Florida, but it was discussed at the GM meetings in Toronto last month. The proposal, according to the people, would create more games between local rivals—like, say, an Edmonton...
FLORIDA STATE
Sportico

NBA Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From Warriors to Pelicans

The average NBA team is worth $3 billion, according to data compiled by Sportico. The Golden State Warriors rank first at $7.56 billion, while the New Orleans Pelicans rank last at $1.63 billion. Below are the values of the league’s 30 franchises, which are collectively worth $90 billion. To derive the market value of the 30 NBA franchises, Sportico calculated each team’s revenue relying on publicly available information and financial records—as well as interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including eight sports bankers and attorneys who actively work on NBA transactions. In the interest of accuracy, we traded candor for anonymity. This information...
Sportico

Pelé, Brazil’s Global Soccer Icon, Dies at 82

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend, died in Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital Thursday, where he was under palliative care. The internationally beloved 82-year-old superstar, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been fighting colon cancer since 2021.  Regarded as the sport’s all-time greatest player by soccer’s governing body, FIFA, Pelé is the only man to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). He was only 17 when he won the World Cup in Sweden. He trademarked one of soccer’s most exciting moves—the bicycle kick—epitomized Brazil’s joyful, graceful jogo bonito style of play, and stood alone as his national team’s all-time leading...
Sportico

Sports Industry Poised to Weather 2023 Recession, Fitch Says

The sports industry looks like it will weather an expected 2023 recession just fine, thanks to media-rights deals that create largely predictable balance sheets for teams, leagues and facilities, according to a new study from Fitch Ratings.  “There is a lot of revenue predictability on the sports side, which helps weather a potential storm,” Finch’s director of infrastructure and project finance Henry Flynn said in a phone call. The agency predicts a mild recession for the U.S. beginning in the second quarter of next year. In some ways, it’s difficult to say how recessions affect sports, since the economic downturns of the...
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Dec. 9

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships, purchases and products across the sports business industry. Personnel TMRW Sports Adds CTO, Head of Global Partnerships TMRW Sports—co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy along with company CEO Mike McCarley—has added two senior executives: Andrew Macaulay will become chief technology officer, and Katy Chambers Mollica has joined as head of global partnerships. Macaulay will lead the development and execution of TRMW Sports’ strategy, execution, and approach for all technology. Mollica oversees building the commercial business inclusive of partnership strategy, sponsorship sales and account management, creating partnership opportunities, and working with partners to elevate engagement...
Sportico

Suns’ $4B Sale Gives Dyal HomeCourt Early Win in Private Equity Era

Mat Ishbia’s $4 billion deal to purchase the Phoenix Suns is welcome news for one of the team’s most recent investors—private equity fund Dyal HomeCourt Partners. The firm, which is part of asset manager Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL), is one of a handful of funds that has rushed to take advantage of new ownership rules that allow institutional capital to buy passive minority stakes in the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS. HomeCourt bought into the Suns in July 2021 at a $1.55 billion valuation and intends to remain a part of the ownership group under Ishbia, according to someone familiar...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

NLRB Region Finds USC, Pac-12 and NCAA Employ Trojan Athletes

The National Labor Relations Board’s Los Angeles region has found “merit” in an unfair labor practice charge seeking employee recognition for USC football and basketball players. In a statement Thursday, NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said the region’s findings were based on a determination that the private university, the Pac-12 and the NCAA have collectively “maintained unlawful rules and unlawfully misclassified scholarship basketball and football players as mere ‘student-athletes’ rather than employees entitled to protections under our law.” The ruling represents the most significant workers’ rights milestone for college athletes since the NLRB’s Chicago region ruled in 2014 that grant-in-aid football players...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Buys Into New Pro Women’s Volleyball League

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is adding his name to the growing list of believers in women’s volleyball as a founding partner of the Pro Volleyball Federation, the sport’s newest indoor professional league. The NFL star’s parents, Jimmy and Robin, are also investing in the league, which is set to debut in early 2024. Financial details of his investment were not disclosed. “My family and I are thrilled to put our support behind this great opportunity for world-class volleyball athletes,” Burrow said in a statement. “No one ever achieves greatness without first being provided an opportunity. Pro Volleyball Federation is opening the door,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

NFL-Amazon Black Friday Game Reveals Rise of Content-Commerce Combo

The NFL and Amazon recently announced that Prime Video will be streaming a newly scheduled game on Black Friday in 2023. The e-commerce giant is reportedly paying $50 million for the exclusive broadcast rights of the most popular domestic sports property on the biggest retail day of the year. The announcement indicates the NFL’s satisfaction with its newest media partner, particularly from a production standpoint. However, Gary Vaynerchuck (chairman, VaynerX) views the news as a meaningful development in a broader macro trend. “Content and commerce are on a crash course, and it is going to change the economic landscape of the...
Sportico

MLS Signs Four-Year Fox Deal Following Apple Partnership

Major League Soccer announced a deal Tuesday with Fox Sports, giving the league a continued presence on traditional TV over the next four years in addition to its 10-year streaming pact with Apple. Fox will have exclusive English and Spanish language linear broadcast rights to 34 regular-season games annually under the new agreement (close to one per week during the season), with at least 15 of those airing on the company’s broadcast network. It will also show eight playoff games and the MLS Cup each season.  “There is no soccer league in the world better positioned for growth and with Fox’s unrivaled...
Sportico

Mat Ishbia Buys Control of Phoenix Suns at Record $4 Billion Valuation

Mat Ishbia has acquired a majority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns in deal that values the team at an NBA-record $4 billion. Ishbia, the chairman and CEO of Michigan-based mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage, will become the team’s controlling owner, while his brother Justin will serve as an alternate governor, the team said. The NBA must approve the transaction. Ishbia will control more than 50% of the team, buying out Robert Sarver’s roughly 35%, as well as stakes from unidentified limited partners. The team’s investors include private equity firm Dyal HomeCourt, which bought into the Suns in July 2021 at...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

NHL Net Profit: Business Lessons From Gretzky’s Office

Today’s guest columnist is Rick Burton of Syracuse University, co-author of Business the NHL Way. The NHL’s annual revenues have grown from well under $1 billion in 1994-95 to more than $5.2 billion at the end of the 2021-22 season. That 5X growth is notable, but perhaps more impressive is how the average NHL franchise value has reached $1B. That’s far behind the NFL ($4.1), NBA ($2.6B) and MLB ($2.3B), but isn’t too shabby for a league with seven teams in Canada, where the population is roughly one-tenth of the total in the U.S . Think of it. Each NHL team is now...
LOUISIANA STATE
Sportico

Sportico

