Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car listed on Bring a Trailer
Popular car auction website Bring a Trailer never fails to impress with the variety of vehicles that show up in its listings. Take for example this Acura ARX-05 DPi race car, which at the time of publication has a bid of $175,000 and eight days left to go in its sale.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
One-of-a-kind Chevrolet Corvette surfaces at auction and could be worth over $3 million
The only 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 convertible that was ever built and valued in the millions is being auctioned in January in Arizona.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo And Zagato Unveil Their Latest Project, The Stunning Giulia SWB
It was 1921 when Zagato was asked by Alfa Romeo to improve some of their race cars. The relationship that started back then gave birth to some of the most exciting masterpieces of automotive industry. And what better way to celebrate 100-year anniversary than to build a 500-horsepowere masterpiece. Based on an Alfa Romeo Giulia, the GIulia SWB Zagato takes its design cues from another collaboration between Alfa and Zagato, the 1989 SZ. This Giulia SWB that is presented now actually started as a project back in 2021, and Zagato ensures us that "The conception, development and production of the car were, however, carried out entirely and independently by the Milanese Atelier without external support. The presence of the Alfa Romeo badge on the car is solely for descriptive and promotional purposes."
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Toyota GR Corolla: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can the epitome of appliance-like cars—the Toyota Corolla—win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award? It’s a question we never thought we’d ask, but here we are. Toyota, the automaker known for playing it safe with reliable but boring vehicles has shoved a rally-car...
Subaru Levorg STI Prototype Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Subaru will bring two STI-equipped prototypes to the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023, an STI-equipped Subaru Impreza and a complete STI Levorg Sport # prototype. The prototypes will appear alongside a trio of race cars, the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept, and the compact Rex SUV, also in Boost Gear regalia.
Top Speed
The Local Motors Rally Fighter Is A Rare And Completely Unique Off-Roader
When it comes to building cars, it’s nearly impossible to satisfy each and every person’s hopes and expectations for any vehicle. While brands may take suggestions into their process, the end results usually do not have these parts as prospective owners had hoped for. There are, however, a few cases where these cars have done everything their owners have wanted by a matter of crowd-sourcing information. One such car gained major attention in Top Gear USA and most recently in a YouTube video is the Local Motors Rally Fighter off-road sports car. With parts from various models over multiple years, these road-legal buggies are exceptionally rare and completely unique.
Comments / 0