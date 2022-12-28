Read full article on original website
NJ's new food security advocate says ending hunger requires more than meal programs
Mark Dinglasan, 42, is the former executive director of CUMAC in Paterson. He's been appointed New Jersey's first food security advocate. Mark Dinglasan began as New Jersey's food security advocate, a new state position, in September. [ more › ]
New Jersey Food Stamps (NJ SNAP) Are Scheduled for These Dates in January
New Jersey's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income households to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the...
wrnjradio.com
Tobacco-Free ’23: 3 Reasons why this is the year for New Jersey residents to quit tobacco for good
NEW JERSEY – While tobacco use has been declining for decades, 10.8% of New Jersey residents still smoke and tobacco is the leading cause of death and disease in the state, according to the American Lung Association. Through the new “Tobacco-Free ’23” campaign, the American Lung Association in New...
wrnjradio.com
New study: New Jersey hunger soaring as hunger reduction advances are eaten up by federal aid cuts, inflation
NEW JERSEY – The number of people without enough food over one seven-day period spiked by 89 percent in New Jersey, and 30 percent nationwide between October of 2021 and October of 2022, according to a report by the nonprofit group Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Recipients in New Jersey Will Continue to Receive Increased Benefits in January.
According to a statement released by the state of New Jersey’s Department of Human Services, all SNAP beneficiaries in the state will receive increased payments in the month of January. A minimum of $95 in emergency assistance or the maximum benefit for your household size will be paid to...
New Rules for Tipping
The first thing you should know is that restaurants are allowed to pay their wait staff below minimum wage. The current minimum hourly rate for tipped employees in New Jersey is $5.13. A lot of folks wonder why restaurants don't just pay their staff more. The reality is that restaurants...
NJ Spotlight News: December 28, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Minimum wage is set to rise, but is $14.13 enough in NJ?. Advocates say new minimum still falls short of a...
Employment rates for those with disabilities remain too low in N.J., advocates say
Patrice Jetter absolutely loves her job. As a school crossing guard in Hamilton Township, she looks forward to greeting the kids each day, making sure they get to their destination safely and building a rapport with the elementary school children she helps. Jetter is both incredibly typical — a hardworking...
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
Some schools bring back masks as peak time for respiratory viruses approaches
Health officials track several respiratory viruses, expect more hospitalizations ahead. Health officials who are tracking several respiratory viruses — including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV — expect more hospitalizations ahead. “This is the predicted peak time of year coming up,” said Dr. Martin Blaser, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine at Rutgers University.
Almost 300K NJ residents buy health insurance through state exchange for 2023 — some for $10/month
New Jersey residents making as much as six times the federal poverty level can qualify for subsidies on the state's health insurance exchange. New Jerseyans well above the poverty level qualify for state health insurance subsidies. [ more › ]
Who’s for South Jersey maple syrup?
Stockton University is testing the potential for the industry in the region. With the help of federal grants, Stockton University is testing the potential for a maple syrup industry in South Jersey. The emerging crop in the Pine Barrens started when Stockton won nearly $1 million in two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Sustain and Serve program receives an extra $5M in state funds
Food banks and other nonprofits who work to feed the hungry take no holiday this time of year. Food insecurity is widespread in New Jersey, but the state is now making an additional investment in one program that is helping provide meals to the needy — allocating another $5 million to the Sustain and Serve program. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sustain and Serve provides nonprofits with grants to buy meals from restaurants and distribute them — at no cost — to those who are hungry. This new round of funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will also give restaurants some much needed business.
Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)
It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023
Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
$450 to $1,500 Still Available For Collection By New Jersey Residents
New Jersey made payments from $450 to $1,500 available for residents. But there is a catch - people need to apply for this cash. Due to low application numbers, the state has extended the deadline. Interested people have until January 31, 2023, to send in their completed online forms.
Taxes 2022: Some relief, some failures to relieve
With inflation taking a big bite out of household budgets over the last year, Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers responded by enacting a crop of new tax policies aimed at providing some relief. How successful these relief measures will become remains to be seen, but many have already reshaped...
Business Report: Auto insurance rates rise, unemployment benefits increase, NJ economy
A law goes into effect Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance. Auto insurance rates are going up for more than 1 million New Jersey residents as a law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance for drivers in the state from $15,000 to $25,000. Supporters of the law argued that car crash victims haven’t been able to have their medical bills fully covered because of low liability insurance coverage. Drivers affected by the new law can expect to pay $125 more a year per car for the higher coverage.
