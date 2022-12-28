ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rules for Tipping

The first thing you should know is that restaurants are allowed to pay their wait staff below minimum wage. The current minimum hourly rate for tipped employees in New Jersey is $5.13. A lot of folks wonder why restaurants don't just pay their staff more. The reality is that restaurants...
NJ Spotlight News: December 28, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Minimum wage is set to rise, but is $14.13 enough in NJ?. Advocates say new minimum still falls short of a...
Some schools bring back masks as peak time for respiratory viruses approaches

Health officials track several respiratory viruses, expect more hospitalizations ahead. Health officials who are tracking several respiratory viruses — including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV — expect more hospitalizations ahead. “This is the predicted peak time of year coming up,” said Dr. Martin Blaser, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine at Rutgers University.
Who’s for South Jersey maple syrup?

Stockton University is testing the potential for the industry in the region. With the help of federal grants, Stockton University is testing the potential for a maple syrup industry in South Jersey. The emerging crop in the Pine Barrens started when Stockton won nearly $1 million in two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Sustain and Serve program receives an extra $5M in state funds

Food banks and other nonprofits who work to feed the hungry take no holiday this time of year. Food insecurity is widespread in New Jersey, but the state is now making an additional investment in one program that is helping provide meals to the needy — allocating another $5 million to the Sustain and Serve program. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sustain and Serve provides nonprofits with grants to buy meals from restaurants and distribute them — at no cost — to those who are hungry. This new round of funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will also give restaurants some much needed business.
Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)

It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off

New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023

Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
Taxes 2022: Some relief, some failures to relieve

With inflation taking a big bite out of household budgets over the last year, Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers responded by enacting a crop of new tax policies aimed at providing some relief. How successful these relief measures will become remains to be seen, but many have already reshaped...
Business Report: Auto insurance rates rise, unemployment benefits increase, NJ economy

A law goes into effect Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance. Auto insurance rates are going up for more than 1 million New Jersey residents as a law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance for drivers in the state from $15,000 to $25,000. Supporters of the law argued that car crash victims haven’t been able to have their medical bills fully covered because of low liability insurance coverage. Drivers affected by the new law can expect to pay $125 more a year per car for the higher coverage.
