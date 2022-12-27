Read full article on original website
Nio EC7 flagship EV: The most aerodynamic SUV in the world?
A low drag coefficient (Cd) is very important for maximizing range, leading automakers to push for more aerodynamic EVs. The Nio EC7, the Chinese automaker’s new flagship SUV, is yet another example of this trend. Unveiled at the company’s recent Nio Day 2022 presentation in Heifei, China, the EC7...
What cold weather means to most EV drivers: More charging
It’s well established that electric cars lose some range in cold weather, but for drivers that generally means more charging rather than less driving, according to a new report from battery analysis firm Recurrent. Recurrent’s primary business is producing battery health reports for used EVs, but the company analyzes...
BMW aims to build solid-state EV batteries under license
BMW has licensed solid-state battery cell designs and manufacturing processes from Colorado-based Solid Power, taking the partnership between the two companies up a notch. The automaker, which began partnering with Solid Power in 2017, will install copies of the firm’s solid-state cell pilot production lines at its facilities in Germany, and Solid Power will supply its sulfide-based solid electrolyte for those pilot lines, the battery firm announced last week in a press release. These arrangements will “allow for parallel research and development activities,” Solid Power said.
Gemballa supercar to enter production in 2024
German tuner Gemballa has been in the business of making fast cars faster since 1981. Now the company, based in the town of Leonberg, is developing its own car, and naturally it’s going to be a supercar. Limited production of the new supercar is due to start in 2024,...
Additional 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270s allocated for US
The U.S. will receive a few extra examples of the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, the special-edition Polestar 2 electric hatchback unveiled in June and limited to 270 units worldwide. Originally only 47 were earmarked for the U.S. but Polestar has since upped the number to 58 examples, Car...
Ram 1500 REV name has been trademarked
Ram will use the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show next week in Las Vegas to present its 1500 Revolution BEV, a concept truck previewing a potential design for an electric 1500 due in 2024. Ram refers to the electric 1500 as a 1500 BEV, but the company recently made moves to...
China faces bumpy road to normal as infections surge
BEIJING (AP) — After three years of quarantines pushed them close to shutting down, restaurant owner Li Meng and his wife are hoping for business to rebound after China rolled back severe anti-virus controls. As sales slowly revive, they face a new challenge: Diners are wary about the country’s...
