My father in law made this every year, he called it his New Year's Eve Good Luck Soup. Who am I to argue with this tradition, everyone can use some good luck 🍀??!! For Christmas we make a huge ham, a delicious, juicy ham with the bone in. We specifically get the ham with the bone in it so I can use the left overs for this delicious "good luck" soup. It's so hearty, it's total comfort food in a bowl. It's so easy to throw together, and with the addition of the ham bone it has tremendous flavor. Don't worry if you don't have the ham bone to throw in, your soup is still going to taste amazing. In fact in a pinch you can always use a ham steak. This is a one pot recipe, easy clean up, using pantry staples, throw it all together and let the magic happen. This soup gets better over time, the flavors meld and intensify so make enough for lunch the next day!

2 DAYS AGO