Fluffernutter Fudge
This fluffernutter fudge recipe is a play on the peanut butter marshmallow sandwich of your childhood. It’s foolproof to make and sure to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Bailey's Irish cream poke cake: Decadent desserts
This Bailey's Irish cream poke cake is a delicious decadent treat for adults only that makes the perfect New Year's Eve party dessert. This recipe from Crayons and Cravings is so fun and easy to make and personally, I love making poke cakes because they are so moist and almost fool proof even for an inexperienced baker. Plus, there are such a large variety of flavors and ingredients that can be used, you can really make a poke cake for any occasion.
Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe
This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
Duff Goldman says his 'absolute favorite cake' is made from a boxed mix, and his go-to brand inspired a recipe used in his bakery
Duff Goldman told Insider he loves boxed cake mix from a grocery store, especially the Betty Crocker super moist yellow cake.
Chocolate kiss coconut macaroons: Decadent desserts
These chocolate kiss coconut macaroons are a delicious bite-sized dessert, but they're not your classic macaroons. This macaroon recipe requires flour, which will make them taste more like a cookie, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The traditional macaroon is made with egg whites, sugar, and ground almonds or coconut. According to Wikipedia, the name "macaroon" comes from the Italian maccarone or maccherone meaning "paste", referring to the original almond paste ingredient. They are many variations of macaroon, and all are easy to make, it just depends on your preference. Fortunately, this recipe requires less than 30-minutes of prep time, so these sweet treats will be on your table in no time.
Recipe: Beer-Glazed Ham
A perfectly glazed ham emerging from the oven is the quintessential Holiday feast for friends and family. The only thing that could possibly make it better is working delicious local beer into the menu. Here's a recipe from Lift Bridge Brewery.Ingredients7-8 pound smoked ham12 ounces Lift Bridge Mango Blonde Ale 1 1/2 cups brown sugar1/4 cup maple syrup2 tablespoons stone ground mustard1 tablespoon cornstarch2 teaspoons fine sea salt2 teaspoons allspice1 teaspoon cayenne pepper1 teaspoon five-spice powder1/2 teaspoon black pepperInstructionsPreheat your oven to 350 degrees F and line a large-rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place an oven-safe oven rack on top if...
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
butterwithasideofbread.com
BEST CHEESECAKE RECIPES
The great thing about making this sensational dessert is that it is such a versatile treat to make. You can experiment with different ingredients, you can modify the texture, taste, and consistency. You can make them in different sizes, full or mini, you can make baked cheesecake or no-bake cheesecake. Really, the possibilities are endless.
Sweet Kolaches Recipe
Finding similarities between Texas and Czechia may not seem intuitive if you haven't been to either place. However, a quick search (or visit!) is sure to bring mention of kolaches. The New York Times explains that the baked good was introduced to Texas by Czech immigrants back in the 1800s. Since, it has become ubiquitous in the Lone Star State, where you can pick up sweet and savory kolaches just about everywhere.
Peanut Butter Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly
My Father in Law loves peanut butter and during the holidays he misses out on a lot of Holiday sweets due to his diabetes. So I like to surprise him with alternatives to his old favorite treats that are both delicious and healthy! These cookies have a nice chewy bite and best part is you can indulge in more than one without overloading on sugar! To be exact these cookies, are completely sugar free and have 4 grams of carbs (mostly fiber-Bonus!). In addition, these this peanut butter cookies are naturally gluten-free and dairy free!
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
No knead loaf bread
There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!
New Year's Good Luck Ham and Bean - Soup 🍀
My father in law made this every year, he called it his New Year's Eve Good Luck Soup. Who am I to argue with this tradition, everyone can use some good luck 🍀??!! For Christmas we make a huge ham, a delicious, juicy ham with the bone in. We specifically get the ham with the bone in it so I can use the left overs for this delicious "good luck" soup. It's so hearty, it's total comfort food in a bowl. It's so easy to throw together, and with the addition of the ham bone it has tremendous flavor. Don't worry if you don't have the ham bone to throw in, your soup is still going to taste amazing. In fact in a pinch you can always use a ham steak. This is a one pot recipe, easy clean up, using pantry staples, throw it all together and let the magic happen. This soup gets better over time, the flavors meld and intensify so make enough for lunch the next day!
Epicurious
A Practical Pescatarian’s Comfort Food Meal Plan
When you hear the word “pescatarian,” you might immediately think of elaborate seafood preparations—delicately rolled maki, thinly shaved crudo, and other oceany dishes that require you to have a premium fish market in the neighborhood. But with the exception of a piece of cod to kick off...
Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie
This recipe was given to me by my friend, Arthur Richard, one of the first people I met in New Orleans. He was not necessarily a cook or baker, but he was so proud that he could produce this for potlucks and friends’ dinners. ARTHUR’S CREAM CHEESE & PECAN PIE Preheat Oven: 375° Baking Time: […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
The Daily South
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche
This simple Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche is tender and custardy; the pie crust is flaky and crisp. In short, all elements of this easy recipe are precisely what you want and hope for in a classic quiche. To boost the flavor, you get an oniony flavor from chopped scallions and cheesy savoriness from the Cheddar.
The Daily South
Green Chile Spoon Bread
If you’ve never had the pleasure of eating spoon bread, it’s time to invite this side dish to your holiday table. Spoon bread is a delightful union of cornbread and a much more high-falutin’ dish—soufflé. Before you get your feathers ruffled, spoon bread isn’t nearly...
The Daily South
Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed mushrooms are a retro recipe favorite. Once a stalwart of restaurant appetizer menus, often alongside classics like crab cakes and deviled eggs, stuffed mushrooms are meaty, tender, and usually topped with a crisp and cheesy breadcrumb topping. We pulled inspiration from those appetizer menus of yesteryear for this classic...
gordonramsayclub.com
Banana Pudding Parfaits
These cute banana pudding parfaits are so wonderful and delicious. They are so creamy and simple to prepare! Ideal for many summer parties and weekend picknick desserts. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 3 ripe bananas. 2 cups vanilla wafers. 3/4 cup granulated sugar. 4 large eggs. 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour.
Italian Cuisine: Chicken Piccata, A Classic Dish The Entire Family Will Enjoy
This super simple pan-fried chicken piccata recipe is a classic Italian-American dish with a buttery, fresh lemon caper sauce that will add some zest and a lot of flavor to your chicken. Best part is, this recipe can be made in only 30 minutes.
