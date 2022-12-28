Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Coat Stolen From Lifetime Fitness
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Lifetime Fitness at 490 Old Conn Path for a theft. A coat was stolen from an unlocked locker, said Framingham Police. The theft was reported yesterday, December 28, at 1:37 p.m. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time.
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
Salisbury Teen Dies On Christmas, Community 'Rallies The Troops' To Donate
What once was a fundraiser to help a Salisbury teenager battle leukemia has now become an effort to honor her life. Hailey Stone was first diagnosed in 2018 and was hospitalized at Boston Children's Hospital for weeks, followed by years of treatment, read a GoFundMe that raised almost $20…
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
Good Samaritan lauded for saving lives of 2 police officers in Springfield; suspect charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Pedro Perez was driving by when he saw the Springfield police officer in distress and struggling with an armed robbery suspect on Chapin Terrace shortly after noon on Tuesday. The officer was trying to apprehend the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, police said. Perez...
UPDATED: 5 Teens Arrested After Christmas Carjacking in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Five juveniles were involved in a Christmas carjacking in Framingham, that ended with a crash in Natick. About 8:30 p.m. on Christmas on Second Street, five juveniles are alleged to have pulled a firearm on the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
Merrimac woman scammed out of $18K by man impersonating grandson, police say
A Merrimac grandmother who thought she was helping her grandson in a time of need was instead the victim of a crime, according to Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears. On Dec. 22, the woman received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson calling from jail and in need of $18,000 in bail money.
Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway
A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway. Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly. According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing...
Duxbury crash sends one person to hospital
A motor vehicle crash in Duxbury has sent one person to the hospital. Drivers are asked to avoid Enterprise St. Duxbury fire is on the scene and one person is being transported to the South Shore Hospital. According to officials, this is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters. This...
Framingham Police Investigating Counterfeit Bills Passed
FRAMINGHAM – Counterfeit bills were passed at a check-cashing outlet in Framingham, earlier this month. The incident was reported at Made in Brazil Express at 167 Concord Street in Framingham on December 21 at 11:32 a.m. Framingham Police spokesperson said $160 in “counterfeit bills were passed.”. Lt. Rachel...
Jaconias Rosa Pereira, wanted for murder in Brazil, arrested in Worcester, officials say
A Brazilian criminal fugitive charged with murder in his native country was placed under arrest in Worcester Thursday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, according to a press statement from the agency. ERO Boston became aware that Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, had an...
Police: Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose (Update)
A body found in Beverly is the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police and fi…
Brockton mother to be sentenced in the brutal stabbing deaths of her 2 young sons
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother accused of killing her two young sons will be sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors say a voodoo ritual ended with their brutal stabbing deaths. Latarsha Sanders is slated to learn her fate in Plymouth courtroom after a jury found her guilty of two counts...
Webster man gets 8 to 10 years for armed assault, cocaine charges
WORCESTER — A 55-year-old Webster man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison for numerous charges ranging from armed assault to murder to trafficking in cocaine. Wednesday in Superior Court, Christopher L. King pleaded guilty on the charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a firearm used in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more...
Residential fire displaces Southborough family
SOUTHBOROUGH – A family of four was displaced following a fire at a Southborough home. The Southborough Fire Department received a report of a fire on East Main Street at about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 26. According to the department, an engine and ambulance were the first to respond, and...
Brockton mother gets life in prison for stabbing 2 young sons to death during ‘voodoo ritual’
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother who repeatedly stabbed her two young sons to death during a “voodoo ritual” in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Latarsha Sanders appeared in Plymouth District Court on Wednesday and was given two mandatory life sentences for first-degree murder after a jury found her guilty in the deaths of her 5- and 8-year-old sons.
Bedford company developing marijuana breathalyzer test
BEDFORD - It's been four years since the first recreational marijuana shop opened in Massachusetts. And yet, law enforcement officials say policing those who drive under its influence remains an uphill battle.Vox Biomedical in Bedford is about to change that.The company, along with Cambridge's Draper technology and a team of scientists led by Dr. Scott Lukas at McClean Hospital, is developing a breathalyzer that can detect marijuana intoxication."With this device it goes directly from breath onto the device and we get a readout on the computer," Dr Lukas told WBZ-TV. "We can actually see those constituents, all the different compounds...
Police ID woman who died in tent on Christmas; another who gave birth in a tent arraigned in court
MANCHESTER, NH – The woman who was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter on Christmas morning has been identified as Amanda Hartness, 34. Another woman who was arrested late Christmas night for allegedly abandoning her son after giving birth in a tent in an unrelated incident appeared in court Tuesday.
