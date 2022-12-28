Read full article on original website
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Garbage pickup will resume Friday in City of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trash will be picked up once again in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended. Last week, the city canceled garbage and...
Buffalo driving ban lifted early Thursday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City Of Buffalo held a winter storm update at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The mayor said the travel ban will be lifted and city hall will be opened Thursday. He is asking that folks adhere to the now travel advisory and said if you still don't have to go out please don't. The travel advisory will be in effect until further notice, the city said.
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
erienewsnow.com
Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
Buffalo Police continue to check abandoned cars
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said cars still on area streets are causing a problem. Many of the cars were on the road after the driving ban was put into place as Buffalo was pounded with a snow in what became a blizzard. "Not everybody adhered...
How do I find my car? Where to look for information on your car if it was towed in the blizzard clean up
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like with the last major winter storm that hit the area, databases and resources are being set up to help people find where their cars have been towed after being abandoned in the snow. Depending on where you car is towed and who it is towed...
With blizzard behind them, Buffalo council members focus on future
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Council members here in Buffalo said what they learned from this storm was simple — they weren’t prepared. And it's apparent when you see how Buffalo stands out compared to the rest of Erie County with over 30 of the total deaths occurring in the city, and it being the last municipality to reopen and lift the driving ban by almost 38 hours.
40 storm-related deaths confirmed following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Thursday, the death total from the blizzard last weekend stands at 40. At a press briefing on Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that the total rose to 39 for Erie County. He provided some additional information about those deaths. A total of...
National Guard stations on snow-covered West Side, will conduct wellness checks in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Among those working around the clock the past few days are the national guard members, stationed at the Connecticut Street armory on the city’s West Side. They’ve been responding to emergency calls since they were deployed. In a press conference Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the National Guard would […]
Bills Mafia members help with shoveling out homes in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Bills Mafia on Thursday were at the Delavan Grider Community Center helping shovel out homes. The group brought shovels, snow blowers, and anything else they could use to help out their neighbors. While it might seem like a simple task, some people 2 On Your Side spoke to said without the helping hands, they may not have been able to clear the snow.
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to robbery
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an attempted robbery at Save-A-Lot in Buffalo Wednesday.
wwnytv.com
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – An older, disabled woman in New York state was rescued on Monday from her apartment complex during a historic blizzard. Madonna Wilburn, the woman’s daughter, said her mother was without food or water during the blizzard. Wilburn said she had been trying to...
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
Erie County distributing formula to combat shortage following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help combat a baby formula shortage in Erie County following a historic blizzard, a formula donation is being distributed by the county. On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted on social media that Wegmans donated baby formula to the county. Erie County Sheriff's deputies drove to Pottsville, Pennsylvania to collect the donation.
wbfo.org
Poloncarz slams Brown on snow cleanup, assumes some city plow workload
Calling the City of Buffalo's efforts to plow streets “embarrassing,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz suggested Wednesday that the county should take over snow removal efforts during severe storms, and for now, has done so from Broadway at the Cheektowaga line, south to downtown. "The city unfortunately is...
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
Food being distributed in Buffalo at noon on Thursday to help those affected by storm
"We will turn that tragedy into something good," Pastor Giles said. "We want to use this to heal the community."
NFTA resumes limited Metro Rail service, bus routes being evaluated
Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority began running limited Metro Rail service, with trains leaving every half hour, according to a Tuesday morning announcement.
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
Buffalo Mayor, Erie Co. Exec. spar over snow plowing in wake of historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of Buffalo’s Christmas Blizzard of 2022, it appears a feud has broken out between the Erie County Executive and the Mayor of Buffalo over snow plowing, and who should be responsible for it in the future. At his daily storm briefing on...
