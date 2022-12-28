ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Garbage pickup will resume Friday in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trash will be picked up once again in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended. Last week, the city canceled garbage and...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo driving ban lifted early Thursday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City Of Buffalo held a winter storm update at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The mayor said the travel ban will be lifted and city hall will be opened Thursday. He is asking that folks adhere to the now travel advisory and said if you still don't have to go out please don't. The travel advisory will be in effect until further notice, the city said.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm

BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police continue to check abandoned cars

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said cars still on area streets are causing a problem. Many of the cars were on the road after the driving ban was put into place as Buffalo was pounded with a snow in what became a blizzard. "Not everybody adhered...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

With blizzard behind them, Buffalo council members focus on future

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Council members here in Buffalo said what they learned from this storm was simple — they weren’t prepared. And it's apparent when you see how Buffalo stands out compared to the rest of Erie County with over 30 of the total deaths occurring in the city, and it being the last municipality to reopen and lift the driving ban by almost 38 hours.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

40 storm-related deaths confirmed following blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Thursday, the death total from the blizzard last weekend stands at 40. At a press briefing on Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that the total rose to 39 for Erie County. He provided some additional information about those deaths. A total of...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

National Guard stations on snow-covered West Side, will conduct wellness checks in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Among those working around the clock the past few days are the national guard members, stationed at the Connecticut Street armory on the city’s West Side. They’ve been responding to emergency calls since they were deployed. In a press conference Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the National Guard would […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Bills Mafia members help with shoveling out homes in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Bills Mafia on Thursday were at the Delavan Grider Community Center helping shovel out homes. The group brought shovels, snow blowers, and anything else they could use to help out their neighbors. While it might seem like a simple task, some people 2 On Your Side spoke to said without the helping hands, they may not have been able to clear the snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County distributing formula to combat shortage following blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help combat a baby formula shortage in Erie County following a historic blizzard, a formula donation is being distributed by the county. On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted on social media that Wegmans donated baby formula to the county. Erie County Sheriff's deputies drove to Pottsville, Pennsylvania to collect the donation.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wbfo.org

Poloncarz slams Brown on snow cleanup, assumes some city plow workload

Calling the City of Buffalo's efforts to plow streets “embarrassing,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz suggested Wednesday that the county should take over snow removal efforts during severe storms, and for now, has done so from Broadway at the Cheektowaga line, south to downtown. "The city unfortunately is...
BUFFALO, NY
