ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
ALABAMA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

California’s population keeps shrinking

California will always be a popular destination for tourists and those looking to move away from extreme seasonal weather in other parts of the country. The state’s population, however, continues to decline, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Figures released last week showed California’s resident population at 39,029,342 in July 2022, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE
WNCT

Where people in every state are moving to most

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Because this is survey-based data, there is some inherent error and actual numbers may vary. The Census Bureau found that, between 2018 and 2019, roughly 7.4 million people moved between […]
GREENVILLE, NC
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Is One Of The Top States In The Country Slashing Home Prices

As we approach the end of the year and experts talking about a recession, are we starting to see what was a very hot real estate market take a dip?. According to Realtor.com, it seems that way. Evan Wyloge with realtor.com says "We used Realtor.com listing data, which comes from multiple listing services around the country, to see where the October year-over-year portion of homes for sale with a price reduction has increased the most."
IDAHO STATE
KENS 5

Texas is now home to 30 million people

TEXAS, USA — Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state’s population as of July 1 at 30,029,572 following years of steady growth. This makes Texas the only state, other than California, with a population of more than 30 million.
TEXAS STATE
Hot 104.7

2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota

Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Cities for Immigrants, According to Data

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children.  Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
TheStreet

If You're Jobless, Here's Where You Might Want to Move

Much has been made of the labor shortage plaguing American businesses. You may have seen it yourself, say, in a restaurant where your meatloaf got cold because not enough waitstaff was working. Personal-finance website WalletHub put together a list of the states where employers are having the most difficulty hiring.
GEORGIA STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy